A Gauteng woman showed a beautiful restaurant in Pretoria where she got a full cooked breakfast for just R35

The restaurant is located in Waterkloof and brings the Cape Winelands experience to Gauteng

People were immediately making plans to visit, with some looking for someone to go with

A woman from Joburg, showing a restarunt. Images: @mikatekohelani

Source: TikTok

A Gauteng woman found a breakfast spot in Pretoria that she had to share with her TikTok followers on 22 May 2026. She said:

"Everything I ordered for breakfast was R35, and I've never paid so little for a bill. I loved everything about the place. It was so clean, so cute. Wine everywhere. It was so beautiful."

The spot is The Tasting Room on 198 Long Street in Waterkloof, Pretoria. For her R35, she got two eggs, two bacon rashers, two slices of toast and a grilled tomato. She added a mocktail called Pear Pressure, made with prickly pear, lime, agave and soda, for R65. All of this brought her total bill to R100 for a full breakfast and a drink at the sit-down restaurant.

What makes The Tasting Room different?

The Tasting Room was built on a simple idea to bring the Cape Winelands experience to people in Gauteng who can't always make the trip down to the Cape.

The restaurant partners with one wine farm at a time. It creates an experience around that farm's story, wines and branding. Currently, the featured farm is Deetlefs, the second oldest family-owned wine estate in South Africa, with roots going back to 1752.

The space itself is something to look at. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light, wine bottles placed throughout as decoration and there is both indoor and outdoor seating. The creator said the whole place felt like something different for Pretoria, and the food prices made it even more worth the visit.

The restaurant is open Monday to Thursday from 10:00 to 22:00, Friday to Saturday until 23:00, and Sunday until 15:00. Bookings can be made through Dineplan or by calling 087 821 7708.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the R35 Pretoria breakfast plug

People had a lot to say after watching the clip on the woman's TikTok page:

@Takue Mupa said:

"Who wants to go, my treat?"

@madcherene wrote:

"R35 for the food and R65 for the drink? Really? That makes no sense 😂"

@poppymabena523 said:

"I almost went all the way to the one in Fourways for the R35 breakfast while they have it in PTA too 😭 Thanks for the plug."

@Ms. Hlanze wrote:

"Any girlie to go with next week Saturday?"

@Nelly-Lorraine asked:

"Location?"

@user1948280182913 wrote:

"Where is the tasting room in Pretoria?"

The Tasting Room in Pretoria. Images: @mikatekohelani

Source: TikTok

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Source: Briefly News