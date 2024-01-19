Peet Viljoen's net worth and earnings: What we know so far?

Infamous celebrity lawyer Peet Viljoen has been in and out of the spotlight for his questionable business moves along with his latest wife, Mel Viljoen. Peet Viljoen’s career as an attorney ended in 2011 following severe allegations of fraud and theft. What happened to Peet Viljoen? Here, we discuss Peet Viljoen's net worth, controversies, and where he is today.

Many noted Peet Viljoen’s Ferrari when he was spotted driving in Menlyn Maine, Pretoria, during the controversy in November 2022, raising questions about Peet Viljoen's net worth. Here is the former attorney's profile summary before we discuss what we know of his net worth and controversies.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Petrus Jacobus Viljoen Nickname Peet Viljoen Date of birth February 3 (year unknown) Zodiac sign Aquarius Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Woodhill Estate, Pretoria, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Melany Viljoen Ethnicity White Gender Male Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown/hazel Children Three Profession CEO and entrepreneur (former attorney) Social media profiles Instagram

Looks can be deceiving, and although Peet has established a comfortable life for himself financially, he has had controversies surrounding his business dealings over the last few years. What happened to the controversial businessman's career in law?

Peet Viljoen's net worth

Although Peet is observed living high through expensive cars and in exclusive golf estates, his net worth has not been confirmed. It is believed it is well into the millions, based on his assets and job title as CEO of Tammy Taylor Nails.

Peet Viljoen’s house

Peet and his wife Mel used to live in the exclusive Silver Lakes Estate in Pretoria until a few years ago. The couple then moved to Woodhill Estate, an equally upper-class estate in Pretoria East.

Peet Viljoen’s children

The former attorney does not share any children with his current wife. However, it has been reported that he has three children from a former relationship, with no further information on them.

Why is Peet Viljoen no longer a lawyer?

Peet was a go-to celebrity lawyer, defending Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr and Springbok stars Joost van der Westhuizen and James Dalton. Considering his impressive clientele list, why was Peet Viljoen struck off the roll? In November 2022, The Citizen reported that Peet was struck off the roll in 2011 due to serious allegations of fraud, which totalled 347 charges of the sort against him.

The charges ranged from the unlawful sale and transfer of property to theft and forgery. It was also reported that the former lawyer swindled JHB Metro out of 30 properties, but Peet denied all charges and claimed he was part of a more extensive conspiracy theory.

Peet told Netwerk24: 'I was just the correspondent transfer attorney. I had no idea what the value of the properties were. Until today, the state has not been able to provide me with the ‘falsified documents’ so that I can enforce my constitutional rights. The proceedings so far have been irregular.'

Who was Peet Viljoen first wife?

Before Peet married Melany Viljoen, he was married to Gerda Viljoen. Peet and Gerda Viljoen's lives were turned upside down following Peet being disbarred, with an application launched regarding the former couple's eviction from their Silver Lakes home.

It is unclear when Peet and Gerda divorced, but it is believed that it occurred shortly following the disgraced lawyer's legal woes, as he has been with his current wife for an estimated ten years.

Melany Viljoen

Peet Viljoen’s wife, Melany Viljoen, has established success separate from her successful husband as an entrepreneur who owns the Tammy Taylor Nails brand in South Africa.

The company was brought to South Africa by Mel in 2013. It is a franchise company that originated in the United States of America and was created by Tammy Taylor. Tammy's original nail polishes were sold in stores in 1983 and have been transformed into a massive global beauty brand today.

Mel obtained exclusive rights to the brand in South Africa, and the company began opening shops locally in 2013. Today, there are over 100 stores in the country, and Mel Viljoen's husband is listed as the company's CEO.

What is the Housewives of Pretoria scandal?

Mel Viljoen was unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight in 2020 following various franchisees expressing complaints about their working relationship with Mel. They were once again put under a microscope in October 2022 due to falsely advertising the Tammy Taylor nail polishes and selling counterfeit goods. Peet Viljoen’s response to Carte Blanche was to sue the news programme for R20 million regarding alleged defamation.

On November 26, 2023, Carte Blanche made a social media post regarding the latest updates of the story. Mel Viljoen denied all allegations against her and applied for a Protection Order against Kate Barry, the story's producer.

The Pretoria Harassment Court dismissed the application and found that the harassment allegations against Kate were unsubstantiated, saying the right to privacy cannot trump the right to freedom for the media.

Mel Viljoen’s net worth

Although her business ethics were called into question through the Carte Blanche investigation into Tammy Taylor Nails, Mel is still enjoying overall success. Her net worth, although unconfirmed by an authority source, has been reported as between $10 million and $20 million.

Although Peet Viljoen's net worth has yet to be confirmed, most believe the businessman's lavish lifestyle and assets are a testament to a significant net worth. With a successful brand under the CEO's belt, Peet and his wife live comfortably financially.

