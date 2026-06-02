Danny Jordaan addressed Bafana Bafana's World Cup bonus negotiations as the team prepares for its campaign in Mexico

The SAFA president praised senior players and team leadership while discussing how disputes can be avoided

His response sparked debate among fans, with some questioning whether concerns about bonuses were fully addressed

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Danny Jordaan's answer on Bafana Bafana World Cup bonuses has sparked debate among fans. Image: FIFA

Source: Getty Images

SAFA president Danny Jordaan's response to questions about Bafana Bafana's World Cup bonuses has left some fans unconvinced ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

The issue was raised by sports broadcaster Robert Marawa during an interview shared on X on 2 June 2026. Marawa asked Jordaan about the state of bonus negotiations and whether South Africa could avoid the disputes that have affected some African teams at previous World Cups.

In response, Jordaan said discussions around bonuses were important and should be completed before becoming a problem.

"That's one thing that is a huge blot on Africans. In 1998 in France we had the issue, in Brazil in 2014 we had an issue.

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"Other teams, other countries, we can never be in that position. And so it's something that we must talk about and finalise," Jordaan said.

However, he did not disclose specific details about the bonus structure or whether negotiations had been completed, prompting mixed reactions online.

SAFA president backs Ronwen Williams and senior players

Jordaan pointed to the leadership within the squad as a reason for confidence.

"I'm confident that in Ronwen Williams, we have a leader. We just don't have a captain, we have a leader, a guy who is decisive.

"And when you agree with Ronwen, that's an agreement. You're not going to change tomorrow," he said.

The SAFA boss also highlighted the role of Themba "Mshishi" Zwane.

"We have very important players in the team. Mshishi is another one. These are huge support for the team and the direction of the team and help the others not to be disruptive."

His comments suggested that experienced players would play a key role in maintaining unity during the tournament.

Fans question Danny Jordaan's answer

Several social media users felt Jordaan had not directly answered Marawa's question regarding the bonuses.

X user @Mricho82 wrote:

"It's so unfortunate that we have a disgraceful and questionable leader at the helm of our football association, and he couldn't give clear answers regarding the bonus structure."

Another user, @kalumbuk, commented:

"I heard that question and he danced around trying to distract you."

@Vuyisile_dikela added:

"He is saying nothing, hope the boys get fair bonuses."

Others expressed concern that unresolved bonus discussions could become a distraction later in the tournament.

Danny Jordaan addresses Bafana bonuses but supporters want clarity. Image: BafanaBafana

Source: Twitter

Bafana Bafana World Cup hopes remain high

Despite the debate, Jordaan remained optimistic about South Africa's chances in Mexico.

"It is our time now," he said while pointing to recent achievements by South African national teams, including the Under-20 side and Banyana Banyana reaching the last 16 at World Cups.

With Bafana Bafana now on foreign soil and the countdown to kick-off underway, supporters will be hoping attention remains focused on football rather than off-field matters.

Jordaan sought to reassure South Africans that bonus discussions are being managed responsibly. However, the lack of specific details left some fans wanting clearer answers as excitement builds ahead of Bafana Bafana's biggest tournament in years.

Bafana visa controversy puts SAFA under the spotlight

Briefly News previously reported that fresh questions were raised about SAFA's administration after Bafana Bafana's travel plans to the 2026 FIFA World Cup were thrown into disarray by visa-related delays.

The episode triggered criticism from prominent football figures, including Thomas Kwenaite and Osasu Obayiuwana, who revisited concerns about accountability within the association.

Source: Briefly News