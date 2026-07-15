FIFA's latest announcement has left football supporters questioning whether long-standing World Cup traditions are changing

Fans say one co-host nation appears to be receiving special treatment ahead of the tournament's biggest match

Thousands have reacted online, with many asking why Canada and Mexico are not receiving the same recognition

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino. FIFA faces outrage over US anthem decision for World Cup final. Image: Jamie Sabau - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

FIFA has confirmed that American singer Jennifer Hudson will perform the United States national anthem before the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, even though the US men's national team did not reach the tournament's showpiece match.

The announcement has sparked widespread debate online, with supporters questioning why only one of the three host nations appears to be receiving special recognition ahead of the final.

The decision was confirmed on 14 July 2026 after football news account CentreGoals shared FIFA's announcement on X. Hudson will perform the American national anthem before the final, which will be played in the United States as part of the tournament jointly hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA confirms World Cup final anthem performance

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already introduced several changes, including a halftime show for the final, but FIFA's latest announcement has generated fresh discussion among football supporters.

Traditionally, World Cup finals begin with the national anthems of the two finalists before kick-off. FIFA's confirmation that the United States anthem will also be performed has left many supporters wondering whether the governing body is departing from long-established World Cup customs.

As of 15 July 2026, FIFA has not announced that Canada's or Mexico's national anthems will also be performed before the final.

Fans ask why only one host nation is being recognised

The announcement quickly went viral, with thousands of supporters sharing their opinions online.

X user @lebekomp26 wrote:

"Americans are insufferable. If you want your anthem sung, progress to the final dammit."

@jaydorrian93 commented:

"If the whole stadium doesn't boo that anthem from start to finish I'll be so disappointed."

@chillvoyageur questioned:

"Who's going to sing Mexico and Canada national anthem? They are host nations too."

@Jessie1231_ said:

"No disrespect to Jennifer Hudson at all but why are we listening to the American national anthem when their football team isn't in the final? It should be Spain's and whoever else they play. No bonus anthems."

South African supporter @willpowers10 added:

"Why do we need the USA anthem? They're not even competing in the final."

@Keet67 wrote:

"No other organising country has ever sung their national anthem in the final. What about Canada and Mexico? Also organisers?"

@NotHerAgainDamn commented:

"This is what they do in their Super Bowl but unlike the Super Bowl this is the World Cup. If your team is not playing, no national anthem for you."

Another South African supporter, @Mimi_Shoki, asked:

"USA national anthem how when their team is out? We going to listen to three national anthems? What a waste of time."

@TheSports_Hook argued:

"A World Cup final should begin with the national anthems of the two finalists. The host nation's anthem has no place unless the United States are actually playing."

American supporter @AlexCForrest also weighed in, writing:

"I'm American and I think that's silly."

Questions remain over Canada's and Mexico's role

While reactions differed in tone, many supporters shared the same concern. Several fans said that if FIFA wanted to honour the tournament's hosts before the final, then Canada and Mexico should also receive equal recognition.

Others argued that only the national anthems of the two finalists should be played, as has traditionally been the case.

At the time of publication, FIFA had not publicly explained why only the United States national anthem had been announced or whether additional performances involving Canada or Mexico would be included in the pre-match ceremony.

World Cup ceremony becomes another talking point

The national anthem announcement has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Rather than focusing on Jennifer Hudson's performance, much of the online discussion has centred on whether FIFA is changing one of football's longest-standing traditions and whether all three co-host nations should be treated equally during the tournament's biggest occasion.

World Cup halftime show also divided supporters

Briefly News previously reported that FIFA's decision to introduce a Super Bowl-style halftime show for the 2026 World Cup final generated mixed reactions among football supporters, with many debating whether football's biggest event should adopt entertainment traditions from American sports.

The latest announcement has reignited that discussion, with attention now shifting to the pre-match ceremony and whether Canada and Mexico will also be recognised before the final kicks off.

Source: Briefly News