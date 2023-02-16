Skylar Mae's biography: age, boyfriend, social media career, net worth

Skylar Mae is a social media influencer whose popularity skyrocketed after she began posting on her official Instagram account. She has amassed a sizeable fan base across her social media platforms.

Skylar Mae rose to prominence quickly thanks to her visually appealing videos and photos on Instagram and Twitter. She also makes adult content and posts it on her OnlyFans page. Skylar Mae's bio reveals interesting facts about her life.

Real name Courtney Miller Famous as Skylar Mae Gender Female Date of birth 4 June 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Arizona, United States Current residence Arizona, United States Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5'6" (167 cm) Weight 115 lbs (52 kgs) Body measurements 33-24-34 inches (83-60-86 cm) Eye colour Blue Hair colour Light brown Father Jamie Miller Mother Mindy Miller Siblings 1 Occupation Social media influencer and content creator Net worth $600k

Who is Skylar Mae?

Skylar Mae is a social media influencer and content creator born Courtney Miller on 4 June 2000 in Arizona, United States of America. She is the daughter of Mindy and Jamie Miller and has one sibling, a sister named Taylor. Mae is an Australian-American national of caucasian ethnicity.

How old is Skylar Mae?

Skylar Mae's age is 23 years old as of 2024. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Skylar Mae do for a living?

Skylar is a social media influencer who rose to prominence as a result of her online content. She frequently uses Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), where she posts photos and videos.

Skylar Mae's Instagram account @skylarmaexo, has 4 million followers. Skylar Mae's TikTok account @skylarmaexoxoxo has 125.5K followers and 461.7K likes as of writing.

Skylar Mae's OnlyFans

Aside from being a social media influencer, Mae is also an adult content creator. She shares her exclusive content on her OnlyFans. She charges her fans $30 for the regular monthly subscription.

What is Skylar Mae's net worth?

Mae's net worth is guesstimated to be $600,000, according to CelebzBiography. Her fortune has come from her social media career as well as OnlyFans.

Who is Skylar Mae's boyfriend?

At the moment, the social media entertainer is not dating anyone. She is assumed to be single because she has not confirmed any previous or current relationships.

How tall is Skylar Mae?

Skylar Mae's height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres), and she weighs 115 pounds (52kg). She has light brown hair and blue eyes. Her body measurements in inches are 33-24-34 inches (83-60-86 centimetres).

Skylar Mae is a social media influencer based in the United States. Her posts have earned her a sizeable fan base across multiple social media platforms, particularly Instagram and TikTok.

