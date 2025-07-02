Who is Sofia Carson dating? Her boyfriend and dating history

Sofia Carson's dating history is one of her closely guarded secrets since she found fame in 2015 on Disney's Descendants. Sofia has been linked to a few familiar names, including Manolo Gonzalez and the late Cameron Boyce. She told Coveteur in 2017:

My whole life, I've been afraid of falling in love, just because that means being vulnerable and that you could get hurt.

Sofia Carson during the 3rd "Nouvelles Vagues" International Biarritz Film Festival on June 27, 2025, in Biarritz, France (R). Photo: Sébastien Courdji (modified by author)

Source: Original

Key takeaways

Sofia Carson has shared that she is not interested in dating anyone from the industry.

Despite being private about her love life, her work in movies and music often explores romance themes.

Sofia Carson has never been married in real life and has not publicly expressed plans for having a baby.

Sofia Carson has sworn off Hollywood romances

The 'Love Is the Name' hitmaker is devoted to completely separating her personal life from her professional life. She told the Cosmopolitan in May 2019 that she is not fond of dating fellow singers or actors.

I made a decision about two years ago that I do not want to date anyone in [show] business... I'm dating my career.

Sofia Carson's dating history

Sofia may never have introduced any of her partners, but she has been linked to several men. Here is a look at some of Sofia Carson's rumoured boyfriends:

Nicholas Galitzine (2022)

Nicholas Galitzine during the NY premiere of "The Idea of You" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 29, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sofia Carson was speculated to be in a relationship with Nicholas Galitzine due to their on-screen performance in the 2022 Netflix film Purple Hearts. Sofia portrays Cassie Salazar, and Nicholas plays Carson's husband, Luke Morrow, in the romantic drama.

The actors have never addressed the dating rumour but have spoken about their chemistry and friendship. Carson told Variety in August 2022 that they have a natural connection and might consider doing a Purple Hearts sequel after numerous fan requests.

We were so lucky to have this instinctual and very natural chemistry... The way that we get under each other's skin is just like how Cassie and Luke function... It was cool to kind of almost emulate our banter and our relationship in the film.

Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (2016-2018)

Manolo Gonzalez during the launch of TOMA held at The Barker Hangar on June 7, 2024, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Carson was first linked to Sofia Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez, in 2016 after the Modern Family actress uploaded a since-deleted Instagram picture of them holding hands. The rumours resurfaced in February 2018 when Manolo posted an Instagram video playfully lifting Carson with the caption:

Not being able to make it to the gym is not an excuse for missing a workout. Just pick up your nearest Sofia and crush those front and back squats.

Cameron Boyce (2015)

Sofia Carson with Cameron Boyce in Phoenix, Arizona, in June 2017 (L). Photo: @thecameronboyce (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sofia Carson and Cameron Boyce's relationship rumours started in 2015 when the first instalment of their comedy fantasy film, Descendants, was released. They never confirmed the relationship, but regularly hung out and posted to each other on social media. On Sofia's 24th birthday in April 2017, Boyce took to Instagram to celebrate her, writing:

Happy birthday to the hardest-working grandma in the business, lol. Pop yourself some extra popcorn tonight, Sof, you deserve it. Love you.

Cameron Boyce unfortunately met his untimely death in July 2019 due to complications from epilepsy. He was only 20. Sofia Carson often remembers him on his anniversary. The actress told Decider in December 2024 that she could not imagine going back to the Descendants franchise without Boyce because "it was the core four."

Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, and Booboo Stewart (L-R) at Walt Disney World Resort on November 10, 2015, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Photo: Mariah Wild (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Sofia Carson gay?

The Purple Hearts actress has not publicly addressed her sexuality, but she is a vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. During her June 2022 appearance on Audacy, she explained why she is a loud and proud ally, saying:

How could you not!? I mean, we are all humans. We are deserving of rights and of love, and to be loved. My heart lies with them, and I will support them forever and always.

Sofia Carson during the NY premiere of "The Life List" at The Plaza Hotel on March 25, 2025, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupi (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sofia Carson's dating life remains mysterious, but her career as a singer and actress has been soaring. Outside of her professional and personal life, the artist is known for her activism and humanitarian efforts as a UNICEF ambassador.

READ ALSO: Jenna Ortega's dating history: her ex-boyfriends and past romances

Briefly.co.za published a post about Jenna Ortega's love life. The Wednesday actress previously shared that she hates being "googoogaga over a boy."

Jennas Ortega has been linked to several of her Hollywood peers, including Jacob Sartorius, Asher Angel, and Isaak Presley. And there have also been rumours that she is gay.

Source: Briefly News