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Patrick Masilo, a firefighter and member of the spinning team, Saluki, passed away and left loved ones in mourning

The local firefighter from the Northern Cape lost his life in a tragic collision while responding to an emergency at Diamond View Pathway

Members of the Kuruman community and Patrick's family used social media to process their grief in heartfelt posts

A firefighter lost his life on duty. Image: Team Saluki

Source: UGC

Residents in Kuruman expressed grief after the tragic death of a dedicated community figure: Patrick Masilo. The local firefighter's niece revealed that he lost his life in the line of duty. He died after a collision with a bus en route to an emergency scene in Diamond View Pathway on 12 June 2026.

The passing of Patrick Masilo has sent ripples through the South African motorsport and firefighter community. In Team Saluki, Masilo was known for his warmth and unwavering dedication. The grief expressed by his niece, Zoe Colyn, who noted he died "in the line of duty," reflected the personal toll behind every statistic of workplace fatality in the emergency services. It is a stark reminder that while we rely on these individuals to save lives, their own safety remains constantly at risk. Read the tributes below:

South Africa moved by fire fighter's death

Many commented with their messages of comfort for the community in mourning. People who met the late firefighter in real life remembered him fondly. Read the comments below:

South African and Americans have chimed in on new series 'The Polygamist'. Image: @itsgugugumede

Source: UGC

Jeff Atisang said:

"I’ll always remember how neat and presentable he was. His uniform was the best - crisp, sharp, proper. Rest well, brother."

Deetee Deetee wrote:

"Yo, my brother. My soul finds eternal peace, till we meet, brother R.I.P. Silacy my bra."

Esther Majaphage added:

"Oh China bathing tlheee... I started knowing you from Rustenburg, and we met again in Kuruman. Bathong go botlhoko."

Resego Momo Jarvis commented:

"Oh, what a kind soul. I am deeply saddened. May his soul rest in peace."

Mpho Mabotja said:

"Rest well, leader and commander, we will forever remember you."

Jabe Gorgiro Damons remarked:

"May his soul rest in peace. Your kindness and dedication to Team Saluki and the Rekathusa family will never be forgotten."

Carissa Nkuna added:

"May you rest in peace. Condolences to your family they have lost a beautiful soul."

Yolandè Pretorius commented:

"My condolences go out to you and your family. From the entire firefighter community, we salute your uncle for his service. May he rest in peace. A beautiful way for us to celebrate the life of a firefighter is the ringing of the bell and also reading out the firefighter's prayer. May God carry you and your family during this time,"

Other Briefly New Stories about heroes

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South Africans were also impressed by a taxi driver who risked his life to save a burning vehicle.

An essential worker stopped a kidnapping attempt, and many people were amazed by how quickly he sprang into action after noticing danger.

Source: Briefly News