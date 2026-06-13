"Beautiful Soul": Table View KWIKSPAR Employee's Death Leaves Community in Mourning
- Belinda dedicated over six years to Table View KWIKSPAR, playing a management role in the Hot Foods department
- She was widely recognised for her commitment, kindness, and the bonds she formed with local customers and staff
- Belinda's passing highlighted the deep impact she left through her years of diligent work at Spar
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The Table View community is reeling from the death of a beloved local figure announced on 11 June 2026. Table View KWIKSPAR recently announced the passing of Belinda, a cherished member of the management team, whose unexpected departure has left a profound void in the hearts of staff and customers alike.
Belinda was an integral pillar of the Table View KWIKSPAR family. The sudden death of the beloved community member was a stark reminder of life's fragility. Coping with this type of unexpected loss can be an overwhelming experience for a community. The community's response to her passing proved dedication extended far beyond her daily tasks as she built deeply meaningful relationships. Read the post below:
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Tableview mourns Spar employee
Navigating grief requires patience, open communication, and collective support, according to Therapy Group. Many commented with stories highlighting what a beacon of light Belinda was in her community. Read online users' comments below:
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Ravendri Naidu remarked:
"Dear Family of Belinda and that of Kwik Spar. I was extremely shocked to see a photo of such a charismatic and humble person at the Spar this afternoon. My husband's uncle collapsed and passed away at said Spar, and not only did Belinda and the owner come to visit our home, but they were here through the entire funeral process. Rest in peace, Belinda. A beautiful soul."
Frith Du Plessis Doepke was sad:
"So sorry to read this. We worked together for years and ran into each other again while I was delivering stock to Spar. Deepest condolences to her family."
Mona Naidu remarked:
"Wishing Belinda's family, friends, and the whole KWIKSPAR team all the strength and peace possible during this difficult period. May her beautiful soul rest in Heaven."
Audrey Appollis remarked:
"I will always remember our chats and especially the one and only coffee date we had. She will be sorely missed. I was not just a supplier to her at the time but we became good friends. Rest peacefully pretty Belinda."
Colleen Oettle expressed sadness:
"So sad to hear this., Belinda, you were always such a ray of sunshine! Thank you for all the support you showed me over the last 10 years, as a supplier and a 'chat buddy'. Condolences to Belinda's family, friends and colleagues. RIP Belinda."
Other Briefly News stories about deaths
- A father was left reeling after the death of his two sons within hours of each other, and many were left in the morning.
- South Africans were touched by the death of a head boy at Parklands College, inspiring a wave of condolences from the public.
- People were left in grief following a tragic accident on Mother's Day that took the life of a young girl in a freak accident.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za