Kaizer Chiefs opened the Betway Premiership season with a win over Kruger United, but questions linger over squad depth

Coach Fernando da Cruz faces a left-back dilemma and midfield cover concerns as the season prepares to get tougher

A football analyst spoke exclusively to Briefly News about concerns at Kaizer Chiefs despite their opening-day victory

Kaizer Chiefs launched their Betway Premiership campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over Kruger United, but a football analyst has identified two areas of concern that could trouble the club as the competition intensifies.

Left-back position remains unresolved

Football analyst Uche Anuma spoke exclusively to Briefly News following the opening fixture, warning that the result should not mask structural weaknesses in the Amakhosi squad.

Anuma pointed to the left-back berth as an ongoing headache for head coach Fernando da Cruz. Bradley Cross, Nkanyiso Shinga, and Paseko Mako are all currently competing for the position, but none has yet established himself as the clear first choice.

"Fernando da Cruz still needs to find a solution to the left back, with Bradley Cross, Nkanyiso Shinga, and Paseko Mako still the options," Anuma said.

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The uncertainty at the back means Chiefs could be vulnerable on that flank against more clinical opposition later in the season.

"They also need to solve the problem of holding on to a lead, something they suffered mostly last season."

Midfield cover a concern

Beyond the defensive dilemma, Anuma also raised the question of midfield depth, warning that a single injury could expose a lack of reliable alternatives in the engine room.

"Another thing is the options in the midfield when injury happens; they need to find solid options when the need arises, with Thabo Cele not in the coach's plans. The season is still long," he added.

The analyst was careful to acknowledge the positive aspects of Chiefs' performance against Kruger United, but stressed that the win should not be taken as confirmation that all problems have been solved.

"Kaizer Chiefs had a good performance against Kruger United as I said earlier, but they still have some pending issues they need to address as the season gets tougher," Anuma told Briefly News.

With the Betway Premiership only just underway, Da Cruz and his technical team have time to address the gaps before fixtures become more demanding. However, the left-back position and midfield cover are areas that will require attention if Kaizer Chiefs are to mount a serious title challenge this season.

Source: Briefly News