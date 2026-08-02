South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa has fired more shots at Julius Malema, touching on his alleged childhood

Malema publicly called Mlotshwa out at an EFF press briefing in Sandton on 30 July 2026, shaming him over unpaid maintenance

Mlotshwa fired back by unpacking Malema's fatherlessness, drawing a controversial link between it and the EFF leader's political relationships

Penuel Mlotshwa has reacted to Julius Malema. Image: penuelist_/X, julius.malema.sello/Instagram

Source: Instagram

South African podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa has hit back at EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema with a pointed, personal video, days after Malema publicly called him out over unpaid maintenance at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) press briefing in Sandton on 30 July 2026.

Speaking directly to the camera in a reflective, emotionally charged tone, Mlotshwa said he was "touched, triggered and sensitive" after hearing Malema open up about not knowing his father, first on DJ Sbu's The Hustlers Corner podcast and again in a session with broadcaster David Mashabela.

Mlotshwa touches on Malema's painful search for his father

According to Mlotshwa, Malema revealed that his late mother refused to disclose who his father was, becoming angry whenever he raised the question. When he turned to his grandmother for answers, she told him it was not her place to speak while his mother was alive. After his mother passed away, Malema returned to his grandmother, only to be told she could not "break agreements made with the dead." Mlotshwa acknowledged that Malema speaks about the situation candidly today, claiming he has no desire to meet his father, but the podcaster was unconvinced. "I don't think he's fine," he said.

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As the video progresses, Mlotshwa suggested Malema may have unconsciously sought a father figure in former president Jacob Zuma, noting that the two men shared similar backgrounds as activists shaped by the liberation movement. He argued that when Zuma later prioritised his own biological children in business dealings, it could have felt like a deep personal betrayal to Malema, describing it as the moment Malema realised "this is not Baba." He also pointed to the fractured relationship between Malema and Floyd Shibambu, who now publicly describes their former bond as purely political, as yet another wound reopening that same pain.

Mlotshwa broadened his commentary to speak about women who, in his words, "selfishly" withhold a father's identity from their children, arguing that children deserve the chance to find closure regardless of the circumstances of their birth. He described Malema's mother and grandmother as complicit in denying him that right.

Watch Mlotshwa's full commentary that has divided Mzansi:

Mzansi has been split, with some sympathising with Mlotshwa's broader point about fatherlessness, while others argued he crossed a line by bringing Malema's personal history into the public arena after Malema's maintenance comments.

SA divided by Penuel's video

@Tlotlo700 wrote: "Hi @penuelist_I am glad I saw this video before sending you a message – I am one of the people who criticised you once for your past. I just lost a few people, one to suicide and another passed away at work. We all make mistakes. I appreciate your stance and intentionality..."

@PatrioticSnob cautioned: "The uproar isn't about Julius's comments about you, but unverified 'gossip' you posted in 2024. You can't mention a man's wife or children in any way. Ok, bodyshame him, and he can handle it. However, mentioning his wife or children? That's a no-no 🙂↔️"

Julius Malema slams MacG’s Podcast and Chill

During the same press briefing, Malema also targeted MacG's Podcast and Chill, as reported by Briefly News.

Mzansi clapped back hard, pointing out that Malema himself appeared on MacG's couch back in 2022.

Source: Briefly News