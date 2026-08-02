A TikTok video showing a South African factory worker handling Nando's packaging material went viral on 29 July 2026

Many viewers had no idea the job existed or that this kind of packaging work was done locally and not overseas

South Africans flooded the comments section praising the fast worker's skill and work ethic

A factory worker's behind-the-scenes footage showing what it takes to produce Nando's packaging has left thousands of South Africans completely surprised. The clip was posted on 29 July 2026 and showed a workman dressed in high-visibility protective coveralls operating large rolls of packaging material next to printing machinery inside an industrial facility. The footage was casual and unscripted, offering a rare look at a side of food production most people never think about.

A man wrapping Nando's packaging in a TikTok video went viral. Image: @thubelihle.mshana

Source: TikTok

What caught people off guard was not just the skill involved, but the simple fact that this kind of work happens right here in South Africa. Many viewers assumed packaging of this scale was manufactured abroad, with one commenter saying they were 44 years old and had always believed it was done in China. The worker in the video by @thubelihle.mshana moved with confidence and ease, handling the heavy rolls and machinery in a way that suggested years of experience on the job. Watch the factory floor footage that got Mzansi talking:

Mzansi stunned by Nando's packaging factory

South Africans in the comments could not stop talking about the clip:

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@ZIO wrote:

"I didn't know this job existed."

@user35791498394407 said:

"And other people dare to call us lazy 😭"

@Ntate Tankiso Maoto F🤝 noted:

"Experience is on another level 🙌🏾"

@MmaChuene joked:

"Actually foods are not expensive, but packaging is 😂"

@Didintle Precious Pheladi 🇿🇦 cheered:

"Talk about wrapping it up!!!! 👏🏼🙌🏼💯"

@www.lee01 reflected:

"Jobs we don't think about 😔🤔"

@Blaque Lucifer summed it up:

"Every job is important guys 👌, you're good at it making it simple"

Other Briefly News stories about workers

A South African farm worker seen sleeping on the job, sparked nationwide debate regarding employment priorities between local citizens and foreign nationals.

People were stunned to see a South African employed at China City Wholesale Market, who brought attention to her R600 weekly wage alongside a lack of basic breaks during an MK Party protest.

A TikToker who sparked a lively debate on social media by explaining why he would struggle to hire South Africans for certain service roles.

Source: Briefly News