An undocumented African immigrant filmed himself swimming toward Spain in open water, capturing the daring journey on a selfie stick

Al Arabiya English shared the clip on TikTok on 31 July 2026, and it quickly went viral across the platform

Viewers around the world were left stunned, debating immigration, borders, and the lengths people go to reach Europe

An undocumented African immigrant decided to film his swim toward Spain and ended up on timelines around the world. Al Arabiya English posted the clip on TikTok on 31 July 2026. The footage, shot in foggy open water, shows the man holding a selfie stick as he swims. The scenery was grey and vast with no land in sight.

A man filmed his swim to Spain as an undocumented immigrant. Image: Mg Shotz / Pexels

Source: UGC

The video appeared to show the man making his way toward Ceuta, a Spanish territory located on the northern tip of Africa and bordered by Morocco. The crossing has long been a route used by migrants attempting to reach Europe. Watch the video that shocked the internet below:

Moroccan man divides the internet

The clip sparked a wide range of reactions. Some viewers were in awe of the swimmer's determination, while others raised questions about the journey itself. Many noted that Ceuta sits on African soil, complicating the idea of it as a purely "European" destination. The comments section reflected the mix of empathy, humour, and debate the video stirred up globally:

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@m.:

"If I could swim like this, I'd swim to Spain too. Better than Ryanair"

@Adelmur1:

"This Gen Z, they are built different"

@T AH T I A N A:

"But how long does it take to swim to Spain? Also how you know you are going the right direction? 😩"

@D:

"❤️No one is illegal on stolen land"

@willeH:

"Morocco can't be that bad gng 🥀✌️😭"

@4miiiiq:

"If I saw a person swimming from country to country I'd let them in 😭"

@Inshal:

"He is clearly documenting his migration to Spain"

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A South African bus driver reported that passengers transporting repatriated Malawians mysteriously vanished before reaching their homes.

Source: Briefly News