A South African woman shared a TikTok video explaining why her Igbo husband did not kneel when he proposed to her

The woman said her husband told her beforehand that kneeling before another human being goes against Igbo cultural values

The video sparked a wave of responses from women who shared their own unconventional proposal stories

A South African woman took to TikTok on 7 July 2026 to clear up some confusion. Her husband had proposed without getting down on one knee, and people wanted to know why.

An Igbo man did not kneel when proposing due to cultural reasons. Image: @naomi_dn26

Source: TikTok

The woman, who posts under the handle @naomi_dn26, explained that in Igbo culture, men do not kneel before any human being. The act of kneeling, she said, is reserved only for God. Her husband had made this clear to her well before the proposal, so when the moment came, she already knew what to expect.

She revealed that a ring was never even part of the original plan. He had intended to simply bring his family to meet hers, following a more traditional approach. But the proposal happened, the ring was added, and she said she had no complaints.

"My proposal went well and I was fine with the fact that he didn't kneel down," she said. "If it's his culture, let it be."

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

What struck a nerve in the video by @naomi_dn26 for viewers was not just the cultural explanation, but how many women recognised themselves in the story. The comment section quickly filled with women sharing their own low-key proposals, many of which were far less cinematic than the ones shown in films.Watch the proposal that got people talking below:

SA shares proposal stories

The video drew hundreds of comments from people across different cultures:

@Lihle.M wrote:

"At least he gave you heads up, my husband gave me a box of a ring while we driving and said I should open it then he asked if I liked it and that I should wear it if I like it yoh 😫 not so romantic but I wore it anyway"

@Noluthando shared:

"At least you had a romantic proposal 🥲 My husband came home with the ring and asked me to put it on. Then he asked if it fits and do I like it ☺️"

@AKUBUEZE 1 NA ASIA KINGDOM confirmed:

"Real Igbo don't kneel down to anyone only his God and parents"

@Chinanu added:

"He is a real Igbo blood and a son of the soil 💪🥰"

@Mike Mike said:

"If you're happy, we're with you my dear. I'm proudly Igbo."

@Obinna Ibeh wrote:

"First I want to thank you for understanding him as an Igbo man. Second is I want to thank you for accepting him as your husband. We love you our wife. You're welcome to our land full of love and happiness."

@Benooo simply said:

"Thanks for your understanding 🙏 God will protect your home 🙏"

Other Briefly News stories about marriages

A Congolese woman's day-in-the-life vlog featuring her South African husband, which captivated viewers with their playful dynamic.

Details about a unique love story that began in a South African church community, where a woman's ex-husband unwittingly connected her to her future husband.

A Zimbabwean man who brought his South African wife to Zimbabwe for the first time, capturing heartfelt moments in a vlog filmed at Joina City Mall, Harare.

Source: Briefly News