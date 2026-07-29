A Congolese woman living in South Africa shared a day-in-the-life vlog with her South African husband that caught viewers' attention

Sarah Phefo documented a packed day of errands, from a dental visit to furniture shopping and a Woolworths lunch

The lighthearted clip charmed viewers who loved the couple's playful dynamic

A Congolese woman married to a South African man gave the internet a peek into their everyday life together. Sarah Phefo, who goes on TikTok, posted the selfie-style vlog on 24 July 2026, and it quickly drew warm reactions from viewers.

Congolese woman posted her life married to a South African man. Image: @sarahphefo1

Source: TikTok

Sarah, who describes herself as a "Congolese Makoti with a South African daddy," opened the clip with the two of them rushing into what appeared to be a dental clinic. She explained they were running late, by exactly three minutes.

South African married to Congolese

The couple's first stop in the video by @sarahphefo1 was a periodontal dentist for a teeth cleaning. Sarah admitted she was second-guessing the whole idea while sitting in the waiting room, listening to the sounds coming from inside. Once it was her turn, though, she said it was not as painful as she had feared. The dentist also advised her against whitening, saying her teeth were already in good condition.

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After the clinic, the two headed to a furniture showroom to browse outdoor seating ahead of summer. Sarah tested just about every chair on the floor before deciding nothing quite matched what she had in mind. They left empty-handed. Watch the rest of Sarah and her husband's day-in-the-life vlog on TikTok:

SA welcome Congolese makoti

Viewers in the comments enjoyed the couple's energy:

@Plums🇿🇦 wrote:

"Hallo Makoti"

@Sarah Phefo (the creator) replied:

"Hi my in law 🥰🥰🥰"

@màmu said:

"So pretty."

@user4136094112398 commented:

"You look nice"

@Cynthia Neige Malembe wrote:

"Just the small sun of today but look at my sister 😩😩"

@Mère Double joked:

"Oh my goodness, only 3 minutes late 😂😂 that's really too much, honestly."

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Source: Briefly News