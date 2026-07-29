Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus explained why scrumhalf Embrose Papier was left out of the 44-man squad for the Argentina Test and the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series

Erasmus said the decision came down to game time and squad management, not a loss of faith in the 29-year-old Vodacom Bulls player

The Bok coach pointed to upcoming URC club clashes against the All Blacks as a possible audition for players outside the current squad

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed that Embrose Papier remains in contention for the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, despite his exclusion from the 44-man squad selected for next Saturday's one-off Test against Argentina.

Rassie Erasmus Says Embrose Papier Can Still Force His Way Into All Blacks Squad

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Papier's omission drew scrutiny from Springbok supporters after the Vodacom Bulls scrumhalf delivered a strong performance against Scotland during the Nations Championship. Erasmus, however, clarified that squad logistics and game time management drove the call.

Why Papier was left out

Erasmus said the decision to select Morné van den Berg and Cobus Reinach ahead of Embrose Papier was based on the need to give them valuable game time before the All Blacks series. He explained that taking Papier to Argentina would have meant he missed crucial preparation with the Bulls ahead of their URC match against New Zealand on 15 August.

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"There are a few players who we released to the franchises, a guy like Embrose is a classic example," Erasmus said.

Club matches become a Springbok audition

Erasmus framed the upcoming URC fixtures between South African franchises and the All Blacks as a genuine selection opportunity. The Bulls will host New Zealand in Pretoria ahead of the opening Test at Ellis Park, and Erasmus is watching closely.

The coach indicated that the final squad for the New Zealand series is far from settled. Poor form in Argentina, fitness concerns, or standout displays in the franchise matches could all shift the picture.

Erasmus also provided an injury update on Ox Nche and Franco Morset ahead of the match against Argentina.

Source: Briefly News