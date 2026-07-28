ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula claimed that domestic and international interests are funding the March and March movement

Mbalula said leaders of the movement called on people to vote for the IFP in Johannesburg during the 30th protests

The ANC Secretary-General questioned the political agenda behind the movement's escalating attacks on the ruling party

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Fikile Mbalula spoke about March and March. Image: @FikileMbalula

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA — African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has accused the March and March movement of serving political interests rather than genuinely addressing illegal immigration concerns, warning that the country is confronting "a wolf in sheep's clothing."

Mbalula made the remarks during a press conference focused on political developments and the ongoing illegal immigration protests gripping South Africa. Speaking to journalists, he alleged that both domestic and international actors are providing financial backing to efforts designed to destabilise the democratic state.

March and March accused of political manipulation

According to Mbalula, the movement, which recently distanced itself from Ngizwe Mchunu, did not emerge as an innocent civil society initiative. He argued that political hands have been pulling strings behind the scenes to manufacture division among South African citizens. As evidence of a political agenda, he pointed to an incident during the period of 30 June, when March and March leaders allegedly urged crowds to cast their votes for the Inkatha Freedom Party in Johannesburg.

Mbalula also noted that leaders of the movement repeatedly called for the ANC to be isolated, while other political parties openly welcomed March and March figures. ANC representatives, by contrast, were booed down at gatherings linked to the movement. He further took issue with the labelling of citizens who engaged with government officials as sellouts, describing it as a calculated political tactic.

"Meeting with the president of the republic should not be defined as enemy behaviour," Mbalula said.

ANC will defend democratic South Africa

Mbalula described the movement's evolution as deliberately phased, starting subtly before turning increasingly aggressive in its targeting of the ANC. He said the broader agenda appeared designed to accumulate political support by exploiting public frustration around immigration.

View the press briefing on X here:

Fikile Mbalula warns against anti-illegal immigration movements

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Mbalula's warning regarding the influence of anti-illegal immigration activists on voter behaviour in South Africa. His address shed light on the complex dynamics between immigration issues and political mobilisation as the country approaches its elections.

Source: Briefly News