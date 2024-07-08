Enrica Cenzatti: The untold story of Andrea Bocelli's first wife

A lot of celebrity marriages end in divorce. Enrica Cenzatti’s union with tenor Andrea Bocelli is a case in point. The duo was married for a decade before they called it quits, citing irreconcilable differences. But even after their divorce, Cenzatti’s name still pops up whenever details about Bocelli’s marital history are mentioned. So, where is Enrica Cenzatti now?

Andrea Bocelli is an Italian singer best known for the hit albums Sacred Arias and Romanza. Some of the star’s accolades include a Classic Brit, Golden Globe and Special Echo Awards. But beyond his illustrious career, Bocelli has been married twice in his lifetime and is a doting father of three. Discover exciting details about his ex-wife, Enrica Cenzatti.

Enrica Cenzatti’s profile summary

Full name Enrica Cenzatti Nickname Enrica Gender Female Year of birth 1969 Age 55 years old (2024) Birthplace Pisa, Italy Current residence Versilia, Tuscany, Italy Nationality Italian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Children 2 Famous as Andrea Bocelli's ex-wife

How old is Enrica Cenzatti?

According to Medium, Enrica Cenzatti (aged 55 as of 2024) was born in 1969 in Pisa, Italy. Her exact date of birth, family and educational background remains a mystery.

Despite Cenzatti’s ex-husband’s prominence, she prefers a private lifestyle, keeping details about her personal life under wraps and away from the internet’s prying eyes.

Enrica Cenzatti’s height

The ex-celebrity spouse stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 55 kg (121 lbs). Enrica features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Where is Andrea Bocelli’s first wife, Enrica Cenzatti, today?

Cenzatti, post-divorce, remains single and has devoted her life to raising her sons. As documented by The Famous People, she currently resides in Tuscany, specifically in Forte dei Marmi, and continues to share a close friendship with the father of her kids.

Who is Andrea Bocelli?

Bocelli made his career debut in 1991 but rose to stardom after performing at the 44thSabremo Music Festival. He has released 15 solo studio albums of classical and pop music.

Several music critics have described the star’s voice as the most beautiful worldwide. Here are some of some of Andrea’s most famous songs, with the number of YouTube views as of 28 June 2024:

Time to Say Goodbye (1996) 106 million views

(1996) 106 million views The Prayer (2006) 212 million views

(2006) 212 million views Quizás, Quizás, Quizás (2013) 65 million views

(2013) 65 million views Fall On Me (2018) 117 million views

Andrea Bocelli's bio summary

Andrea (aged 65 as of 2024) was born on 22 September 1958 in Lajatico, Tuscany, Italy. The star’s parents, Edi and Alessandro, raised him alongside his younger brother, Alberto, on a ranch where they manufactured wine and sold farm equipment.

Alessandro died in 2000. Although Bocelli’s sight was impaired since birth due to congenital glaucoma, he began piano lessons at 6. In addition, he learned how to play the trumpet, flute, guitar, saxophone and drums.

By age 7, Andrea could recognise and emulate some of the greatest singers of his time. Sadly, when the singer was 12, he lost his vision entirely after being hit in the eye by a ball. Regarding his education, Bocelli attended the University of Pisa, earning a Law Degree.

How did Andrea Bocelli meet Enrica Cenzatti?

The Fall On Me hitmaker met his first wife, Enrica, while singing at piano bars early in his career. On 27 June 1992, they tied the knot in a colourful wedding ceremony. However, the duo’s marriage hit the rocks, and they eventually separated in 2002.

Who is Andrea Bocelli’s second wife?

Andrea met his second wife and manager, Veronica Berti, in 2002. They married on 21 March 2014 at the Sanctuary of Montenero in Italy.

Despite their 25-year-old age difference, the couple have enjoyed marital bliss for a decade. During a 2023 interview with PEOPLE, Berti revealed the secret behind their successful marriage:

We have lived together for almost 22 years and at least spent 24 hours a day together at the beginning. Although we sometimes disagree on the path, we always agree on the aim.

Andrea Bocelli’s children

Bocelli shares two sons with his ex-wife, Enrica, Amos (born in 1995) and Matteo (born in 1997). In addition, the singer has a daughter, Virginia (born in 2012), with his second wife, Veronica. While speaking to Classic FM in 2022, Andrea spoke fondly about his family, saying:

Family has always been the most important thing in my life. It is also an incredible opportunity to work, stay, and live with my children.

How much is Andrea Bocelli’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Andrea has an estimated net worth of $100 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 32-year-old musical career, and he has sold over 75 million records.

FAQs

Andrea’s celebrity status constantly put those associated with him in the spotlight. Below are some frequently asked questions about his family;

Is Andrea Bocelli still married?

After dating for 12 years, Bocelli married his second wife, Berti, in 2014. The couple has been together since then.

What does Amos Bocelli do for a living?

The celebrity son has an engineering degree from the University of Pisa and is pursuing a career as an aerospace engineer.

How is Virginia Bocelli related to Andrea Bocelli?

Virginia is Andrea’s only daughter. The duo performed together at the 2022 UK Festival of Remembrance.

Enrica Cenzatti is widely recognised as Andrea Bocelli’s first wife. The pair, who separated over two decades ago, amicably co-parent their children. They have put their differences aside for the interest of their two sons. Andrea moved on to marry Veronica Berti shortly after their split.

