Natalie Wihongi: Everything to know about Karl Urban's ex-wife

Natalie Wihongi is a talented and skilled makeup artist widely recognized as Karl Urban's ex-wife. Urban, a renowned actor, gained notoriety for starring in the horror film Ghost Ship. The duo married in 2004 and separated a decade later. But beyond her association with a household name, there are exciting details to uncover about the ex-celebrity wife. So, where is Natalie Wihongi now?

Natalie Wihongi posing for a photo (L). Karl Urban during the 2016 premiere of Star Trek Beyond (R). Photo: @MediaForbes on Twitter, Kevin Winter via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Marrying a celebrity means that their popularity will inevitably spill over to you. This was the case for Wihongi, who became a subject of public interest after exchanging nuptials with Karl. However, she maintains a low-key profile, keeping details about her personal life under wraps. We have defied the odds to reveal lesser-known facts about Karl Urban's ex-wife.

Natalie Wihongi’s profile summary

Full name Natalie Wihongi Nickname Natalie Gender Female Date of birth 8 March 1972 Age 52 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Auckland, New Zealand Current residence Auckland, New Zealand Nationality New Zealander Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater Espom Girls’ Grammar School Height 5’3’’ (160 cm) Weight 60 kg (132 lbs) Body measurements in inches 37-27-44 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Karl Urban Children 2 (Hunter and Indiana Urban) Siblings 1 Profession Makeup artist Net worth $1 million Famous as Karl Urban’s ex-wife

How old is Natalie Wihongi?

Fashionuer estimates that the ex-celebrity wife (aged 52 as of 2024) was born on 8 March 1972 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Before proceeding to a makeup school, she attended Espom Girls’ Grammar School for her secondary education.

Natalie Wihongi during a birthday celebration with her family. Photo: @Natalie Wihongi on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Natalie Wihongi’s height

Natalie stands 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall. As per reports, she weighs 60 kg (132 lbs). Her body measurements are 37-27-44 inches. Wihongi features blonde hair and a pair of brown eyes.

What does Natalie Wihongi do for a living?

Karl Urban’s ex-wife, Natalie Wihongi, made her career debut as a makeup artist. In 2000, she landed her first professional gig in the film The Privateers.

In 2002, she employed her skills in the TV show Rain. In addition to the two films, Natalie has worked as a makeup artist for various modelling agencies.

Karl Urban at the Variety Studio in 2022. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: UGC

Natalie Wihongi’s net worth

According to Skabash! Natalie has a net worth of $1 million. She has amassed this wealth from her career as a makeup artist.

Who is Karl Urban?

Karl-Heinz Urban began acting at age eight, appearing in Pioneer Woman. He later dropped out of school to pursue his passion. Heinz shared insights about his acting career in an exclusive interview with Bret Ryan Rudnick from Whoosh!

Acting was always something I was interested in. It was something I knew I was capable of, and from an early age, my mother was involved in the film industry.

Below are some of Karl Urban’s movies and TV shows:

Dredd (2012)

(2012) Riddick (2013

(2013 Hangman (2017)

(2017) Bent (2018)

(2018) The Sea Beast (2022)

(2022) Gen V (2023)

Actor Karl Urban at the premiere of Disney and Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok in 2017. Photo: Axelle

Source: UGC

Karl Urban’s age

Heinz (aged 51 as of 2024) was born on 7 June 1972 in Wellington, New Zealand. His German immigrant dad runs a leather goods store, and his mother once worked for Film Facilities in Wellington.

Regarding Karl’s education, he attended St Mark’s Church School. From 1986 to 1990, the actor studied at Wellington College. He then enrolled at Victoria University of Wellington in the Bachelor of Arts programme but left after a year to pursue a career in acting.

Does Karl Urban have a wife?

In September 2004, the actor married his longtime partner, Natalie, his makeup artist for The Privateers.

However, they announced their split through a public relations agency in June 2014. Per The New Zealand Herald, the Pathfinder star broke the news to the broader public, saying:

It is with great regret that Karl Urban and Natalie Wihongi have decided to separate. We are committed to maintaining our family relationship and working together to ensure that our children are affected as little as possible. We request that people respect our family’s privacy and will make no further comment.

From 2014 to 2018, Heinz was in a relationship with actress Katee Sackhoff.

Karl Urban during the C2E2 Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo at McCormick Place in 2020. Photo: Daniel Boczarski

Source: UGC

Karl Urban’s children

Karl Urban and Natalie Wihongi have two sons: Hunter and Indiana. The latter was named after one of the actor’s favourite series from the Indiana Jones franchise. In a blog interview, Heinz opened up about his parenthood journey.

The key to parenting is to lead by example and give them much love and support. I also firmly believe in allowing them to fall down and make mistakes because that is how we learn. You know, if you can learn from somebody else’s mistake, then you are smart. But most of us learn by making mistakes. Watching them grow and flourish is lovely when you do not push them too hard.

How rich is Karl Urban?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Karl Urban’s net worth to be $20 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 34-year-old acting career.

Despite her ex-husband's celebrity status, Natalie Wihongi leads a private lifestyle away from the internet’s prying eyes. She maintains a healthy co-parenting relationship with Karl Urban even though they have been separated for over a decade.

READ ALSO: Coi Leray's boyfriend timeline: A glimpse into her dating history

As published on Briefly, fans of rising American female rapper Coi Leray are not only drawn to her hit songs like Big Purr. They are also intrigued by her trendy romantic relationships.

Known as the daughter of rapper and former co-owner of The Source magazine, Benzino, she has dated men in the same music career line. So, who is Coi Leray's boyfriend, and what does her dating history entail?

Source: Briefly News