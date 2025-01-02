Wentworth Miller's relationship history: who is he dating now?

Wentworth Miller is a beloved Hollywood following his acclaimed portrayal of Michael Scofield on Prison Break from 2005 to 2017. He has also had notable roles in The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and House. After coming out as gay, Wentworth Miller's relationships have become a highly talked about subject.

Wentworth Miller has been acting since the late 1990s, but despite his fame, little is known about his personal life. However, he regularly talks about his sexual orientation to bring awareness.

Wentworth Miller's relationships and dating history

The actor's current relationship status is unknown as he prefers to keep his personal life private. Miller is no longer active on social media after deactivating his accounts.

The openly gay Prison Break star has been romantically linked to notable individuals over the years, but he has never publicly introduced any of his partners. These are some of Wentworth Miller's rumoured boyfriends and girlfriends.

Mark Liddell (2008)

Mark Liddell was rumoured to be Wentworth Miller's partner in 2008. Neither came out to confirm or deny being a couple. Liddell is a Hollywood photographer and visual expert known for his work with celebrities like Britney Spears, Jessica Alba, and Halle Berry.

Luke Macfarlane (2007-2008)

The Prison Break star was linked to Canadian actor Thomas Luke Macfarlane from 2007 to 2008. The actors were photographed walking together, but they have never addressed the relationship.

Luke is best known for his role as Scotty Wandell on the ABC drama Brothers & Sisters (2006-2011) and as RAC Agent D'avin Jaqobis on the space adventure series Killjoys (2015-2019). The actor is currently in a relationship with sports agent and former professional Alpine skier Hig Roberts.

Amie Bice (2007)

Miller and Amie Bice were linked in April 2007. The two were spotted together on a lunch date in Los Angeles, which fueled the speculation. However, neither Amie nor Wentworth confirmed the relationship.

Mariana Klaveno (2006-2007)

Actress Mariana Klaveno was thought to be Wentworth Miller's girlfriend from 2006 to 2007 because they were often seen together. They maintained that they were just friends.

Mariana is best known for her role as Lorena Ball (Krasiki) in the HBO series True Blood. She is currently married to Luis A. Patiño, a graduate of the UCLA School of Law.

Kristoffer Cusick (2006)

Kristoffer Cusick and Wentworth Miller were rumoured to have dated around 2006. They were often spotted together, which fueled the speculation, but neither party confirmed the relationship. Kristoffer Cusick is a Broadway actor known for his performances in musicals like Saturday Night Fever, Rent, and Wicked.

Wentworth Miller's coming out

The Prison Break star was 41 years old when he came out in 2013 in an open letter to the St. Petersburg National Film Festival in Russia. He declined an invitation to be the guest of honour at the festival, stating that he could not in good conscience participate in a country where LGBTQ+ people face persecution.

During his speech at the 2013 Human Rights Campaign Dinner in Seattle, Wentworth shared his journey, revealing that he had struggled with his identity from a young age. He also mentioned that he had attempted suicide as a teenager.

The first time I tried to kill myself, I was 15. I waited until my family went away for the weekend, and I was alone in the house, and I swallowed a bottle of pills...And when someone asked me if that was a cry for help, I say no, because I told no one. You only cry for help if you believe there's help to cry for, and I didn't. I wanted out. I wanted to go at 15.

The Flash star has since become an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. He is also outspoken about mental health after being body-shamed in 2010 for gaining weight, which he revealed happened because he was stress-eating to deal with the 'lowest point in his adult life.'

Wentworth Miller no longer plays straight characters

In 2020, Miller shared in a post on his deactivated Instagram account that he had decided to stop playing straight characters because he was no longer interested in portraying roles that did not align with his own identity. He added that straight stories 'have been told (and told).'

The revelation came after Prison Break fans were hoping for a reboot of the hit series. His co-stars from the show, including Dominic Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies, supported Miller's decision.

FAQs

Wentworth Miller has built a supportive fanbase after appearing on Prison Break. Here are some of the frequently asked questions about his love life;

Is Michael Scofield gay in real life?

Michael Scofield from Prison Break is portrayed by Wentworth Miller, who is gay in real life. He came out in 2013.

Are Wentworth Miller and Luke Macfarlane still together?

Wentworth Miller and Luke Macfarlane are not together. They were rumoured to be dating in 2007, but Luke is currently in a relationship with sports agent Hig Roberts.

Is Wentworth Miller married?

There are no public records of Wentworth Miller's marriage. The notoriously private actor has not confirmed being in any relationship.

Wentworth Miller's relationship history is somewhat of a mystery, but he continues to be a beloved Hollywood star. Sharing his personal experiences has helped raise awareness of issues surrounding mental health and LGBTQ+ rights.

