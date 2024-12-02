Piper Rockelle’s age and biography: Get to know the TikTok star

Piper Rockelle’s age has been a hot topic since she delved into the digital space. The star’s lively personality and unique style have captured the hearts of millions, turning her into a teen icon. What do you know about Piper beyond the cameras? Discover her journey from a young creative to a social media powerhouse.

Piper Rockelle during her birthday photoshoot (L). The YouTuber rocking a branded white hoodie (R). Photo: @piperrockelle (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Rockelle is an American singer, actress and internet sensation best known for her lip-syncs, pranks and dance challenges. She competed in various beauty pageants before finding her niche in the social media world. However, one question constantly lingers beyond her on-screen persona: “How old is Piper Rockelle?” Uncover lesser-known details about your favourite TikToker.

Piper Rockelle’s profile summary

Full name Piper Rockelle Smith Gender Female Date of birth 21 August 2007 Age 17 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’ (152 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship Boyfriend Ryan Frye Mother Tiffany Rockelle Profession Actress, writer, singer, dancer, social media personality Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Piper Rockelle’s age and life

The YouTube star (17 as of 2024) was born on 21 August 2007 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. When celebrating her birthdays, Piper goes all out. In 2024, she took to Instagram to commemorate her special day via a post that read:

Only seventeen.

Did you know that Piper Rockelle’s YouTube channel was launched when she was 9? Unravel other exciting facts about her that probably even most #Piperazzi are unaware of.

TikToker Piper Rockelle wearing an orange gown. Photo: @piperrockelle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Piper Rockelle met her biological dad when she was 14

Piper’s mother, Tiffany Rockelle, single-handedly raised her after her dad abandoned them because he disapproved of her birth.

Tiffany nurtured her daughter’s creative and artistic abilities, significantly supporting and managing her career. On 31 December 2021, Piper posted a YouTube video documenting her 'first meeting with her dad'.

Does Piper Rockelle have a brother?

An internet personality, Hunter Ray Hill was rumoured to be Piper Rockelle’s older brother for many years. However, despite their close relationship, the pair is not biologically related.

Interestingly, Ray only met Rockelle when he was around 20 years old. Regardless, the duo have one thing in common: they enjoy being in front of a camera. Hunter's YouTube channel boasts 659k subscribers at the time of writing.

Exploring Piper Rockelle’s online popularity

Piper’s journey to stardom began on the now-defunct platform Musical.ly. Her videos quickly amassed a large following, and she soon transitioned to TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

Today, her dance videos, challenges, and daily life snippets have accumulated millions of views, ultimately ranking her among her age group’s top influencers.

Piper Rockelle enjoying some outdoor activities. Photo: @piperrockelle (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Piper Rockelle’s TikTok boasts 12.3 million followers, while her YouTube has 12 million subscribers. In addition, she has 5.6 million Instagram followers as of 28 November 2024.

Piper Rockelle wears many hats

Besides being a content creator, Piper is also an actress and singer. According to her IMDb profile, she has 35 acting credits, including Mani (2017-2018), Time Pirates (2022) and We Are Gen Z (2023).

Rockelle released her debut single in 2019, showcasing her songwriting and vocal abilities. Since then, she has released several other hits to solidify her place as a versatile artist.

Piper Rockelle’s net worth is impressive for a 17 year old

As documented by Celebrity Net Worth, the Atlanta native is worth $4 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious career in the entertainment industry. In addition, Piper has amassed significant wealth from inking lucrative endorsement deals with various brands.

A rollercoaster romantic life

On Valentine’s Day 2020, YouTube star Lev Cameron Khmelev asked Rockelle to be his valentine. In May 2020, the duo officially started dating.

They often featured in each other’s videos until they split in 2023. Piper began dating Ryan Frye in 2024. She has previously been romantically linked to social media personality Gavin Magnus.

Rockelle with her boyfriend Ryan (L). Piper and her friends at The Industry Loft Space in 2020 (R). @piperrockelle on Instagram, Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Piper Rockelle’s popularity constantly sparks interest in her personal and professional life details. Here are some frequently asked questions about her:

Why is Piper Rockelle famous?

Rockelle gained notoriety for her YouTube and TikTok videos. Her dance content, lip-sync, and challenges resonate with millions.

What is Piper Rockelle’s full name?

The YouTube star was born Piper Rockelle Smith. Therefore, unlike most fans’ perception, Rockelle is her middle and not last name.

Did Piper Rockelle graduate?

On 13 May 2023, Piper posted a TikTok video celebrating her graduation from the Homeschool University.

What is Piper Rockelle’s height?

The 17-year-old actress stands 5 feet (152 cm) tall and weighs 55 kilograms (121 lbs). She features brown hair and eyes.

Does Piper Rockelle’s have tattoos?

Due to her age, Piper Rockelle’s tattoos have received their fair share of criticism. She reportedly has five body arts.

Piper Rockelle posing for the camera. Photo: @piperrockelle (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What happened to Piper Rockelle’s mom?

In April 2022, 11 teenagers from Piper Rockelle’s Squad filed a lawsuit against Tiffany Smith, alleging that she abused, harassed and inflicted emotional distress on them.

According to LA Times, they sought $22 million in damages, $2 million per person. In October 2024, a $1.85 million settlement was reached in Tiffany’s case.

At Piper Rockelle’s age of 17, she has carved a career for herself in the competitive internet space and the ever-evolving entertainment industry. Having achieved so much as a teenager, most fans are watchful of where her natural talent will take her in the future.

