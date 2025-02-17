Michael Polansky's age and bio: All about Lady Gaga’s fiancé

The internet was abuzz when the news of tech entrepreneur Michael and pop superstar Lady Gaga engaged after four years of dating. Michael Polansky's age and personal life have garnered significant attention since then.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in February 2025. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Michael Polansky is a businessman and philanthropist .

and . He proposed to Lady Gaga after she celebrated her 38th birthday.

to Lady Gaga after she celebrated her 38th birthday. He attended Harvard University between 2002 and 2006.

Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, introduced them.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Polansky Gender Male Date of birth 27 October 1978 Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Minnesota, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 5'11" (180 cm) Parents Steven Polansky and Ellen Woods Marital status Engaged Partner Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta (Lady Gaga) University/college Harvard University Profession Entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist

What is Michael Polansky's age?

He is 46 years old as of February 2025. The celebrity fiancé was born on 27 October 1978 in San Francisco, United States. He is eight years older than Lady Gaga, born on 28 March 1986.

Michael Polansky's birthday has yet to be publicly celebrated because he is quite private. He proposed to Lady Gaga after she celebrated her 38th birthday in 2024. She told Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September 2024:

He proposed to me right after my birthday, so my birthday passed, and I was like, ‘Well, I thought he was gonna propose.'

Facts about Michael Polansky. Photo: Franco Origlia on Getty Images (modified by author)

What does Michael Polansky do for a living?

He is a Harvard-educated tech investor and entrepreneur. He attended Harvard University between 2002 and 2006, graduating with a degree in applied mathematics and computer science.

After college, Polansky began his career in the tech industry, eventually becoming the CEO of the San Francisco-based Parker Group. Since 2008, the organisation has managed the business, investment, and charitable interests of Silicon Valley entrepreneur Sean Parker, co-founder of Napster and Facebook.

In 2015, he co-founded the Parker Foundation alongside Sean Parker. Lady Gaga exclusively told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi at the Los Angeles premiere of Joker on 30 September 2024:

Michael is so brilliant in the way that he works. And he never ceases to amaze me. I’ve watched him in so many facets of business, in science and biotech, in philanthropy, and like somehow, he’s also magic with music.

Polansky is also a philanthropist, co-founding the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy in 2015. The research institute aims to accelerate the development of breakthrough immune therapies to cure cancer.

In addition to his work in tech and philanthropy, Polansky is a board member for organisations like the Parker Institute and Haus Labs, his fiancée Lady Gaga's makeup company. He also co-founded companies like Hawktail and Avos Capital Management.

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga in London, England, in September 2024 . Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Who are Michael Polansky's parents?

He is the son of award-winning author Steven Polansky and Ellen Woods. Steven has written for The New Yorker and Harper's, and some of his books include The Bradbury Report. The couple is divorced.

Is Michael Polansky related to Roman Polanski?

Michael Polansky and Roman Polanski share a similar surname, but there is no indication of a familial relationship. Roman is a Polish-French film director with Jewish heritage, while Michael Polansky's nationality is American with Polish and white ethnicity.

How did Lady Gaga meet Michael?

She met her fiancé, Michael, in December 2019 at a birthday party for Napster co-founder Sean Parker in Los Angeles. Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, introduced them, having previously met Polansky through philanthropic work.

During her interview with Vogue Magazine in 2024, Gaga recalled that her mother said she just met her (Gaga) husband. Gaga continued:

I got invited, and I said, 'I wonder if Michael is going to be there,' and my mom said yes. So, I went to the party, and I kept asking for him. He finally came over to me, and we talked for three hours. We had the most amazing conversation.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky at the UK premiere of Joker Folie à Deux at the Cineworld Leicester Square in September 2024. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2020 with the caption:

We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!

They spent the Super Bowl weekend together in Miami and were photographed kissing, as per Page Six. The couple has been together ever since, and Gaga has praised Polansky, calling him her "best friend" and "partner."

Is Lady Gaga married?

Lady Gaga's marriage rumours are false. She is engaged to Michael Polansky after confirming their engagement in July 2024. She introduced him as her 'fiance' to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal at the Paris Olympics.

Before this, Michael Polansky's wife-to-be was engaged to Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino.

Is Lady Gaga expecting a baby?

Lady Gaga has not revealed she is pregnant. She and her fiance Michael Polansky do not have children.

Is Michael Polansky richer than Lady Gaga?

He is richer than the American singer-songwriter and actress. Michael Polansky's net worth is allegedly $600 million, as published by Parade. Lady Gaga's net worth is $300 million.

Michael Polansky's age and entire life garnered significant interest after he met Lady Gaga. The couple attend events and carry out philanthropic deeds together.

