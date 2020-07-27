10 highest-paid players in Orlando Pirates players and salary list

Orlando Pirates, which has been around since 1937, is arguably one of the top successful clubs in the South African Premier League. Orlando Pirates club is also one of two South African clubs to have won the CAF Champions League. With a set of talented players in the club, who is the highest-paid player in Orlando Pirates?

Orlando Pirates' players react during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 football match between Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Orlando Pirates Club was established in 1937 and is one of the most successful and popular football clubs in South Africa. They play their home matches at the Orlando Stadium, which has a seating capacity of over 40,000.

Who is the highest-paid player in Orlando Pirates?

The club, no doubt, has some of the best players on its team. While all of them are well catered to, some perform exceptionally well and earn above others. Below is a list of the top 10 earning players in the Buccaneers squad.

10. Tshegofatso Mabasa - R120,000 per month

Full name: Tshegofatso John Mabaso

Tshegofatso John Mabaso Date of birth: 1 October 1996

1 October 1996 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Botshabelo, South Africa

His professional career dates back to 2014, when he signed for the Bloemfontein Celtics. He joined his childhood club, The Buccaneers, in 2019 and has been playing his way into the fans' hearts. The forward's monthly paycheck is R120,000.

9. Thembinkosi Lorch - R130,000 per month

Pirates Thembinkosi Lorch controls the ball during the CAF Confederation Cup second leg semi-final football match between South Africas Orlando Pirates and Libyas Al Ahly Tripoli. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: UGC

Full name: Thembinkosi Lorch

Thembinkosi Lorch Date of birth: 22 July 1993

22 July 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Bloemfontein, South Africa

Lorch plays in the midfield for both the Buccaneers and Bafana Bafana. He is a valued member of the Pirate squad. Lorch's salary is estimated to be R130,000 monthly. In 2019, he was named the South African Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season.

8. Innocent Maela - R150,000 per month

Orlando Pirates' Innocent Maela kicks the ball during the football match opposing Orlando Pirates to Bidvest Wits at Milpark Soccer Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Stringer

Source: UGC

Full name: Innocent Maela

Innocent Maela Date of birth: 14 August 1992

14 August 1992 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Witbank, South Africa‎

Innocent has become one of the most versatile defenders in the ABSA premier league. He joined the Pirates in 2017 while playing a significant role in the Bafana Bafana team. He walks home with R150,000 after every month, which is about 1.8 million Rands per year.

7. Zakhele Lepasa - R150,000 per month

Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa runs with the ball during the Premier Soccer League football match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: UGC

Full name: Zakhele Lerato Lepasa

Zakhele Lerato Lepasa Date of birth: 19 March 1997

19 March 1997 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Zakhele Lepasa is a centre forward for the Orlando Pirates and South Africa national team. He began his career at Orlando Pirates in 2018.

He later joined Stellenbosch on loan; after four league appearances, he switched to TS Galaxy. He later returned to Orlando, and his monthly salary is estimated to be R150,000.

6. Maliele Vincent Pule - R170,000 per month

Full name: Maliele Vincent Pule

Maliele Vincent Pule Date of birth: 10 March 1992

10 March 1992 Age: 31 years (as of 2023)

31 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: QwaQwa, Free State, South Africa

Vincent is popularly known as Shuffle. The freekick specialist started his career kicking balls around on the South African streets of QwaQwa. The management of the African Warriors spotted his talent and signed him.

Vincent Pule went on to play for Bidwest Wits for four seasons before signing for Orlando Pirates in 2018. He is doing his part to ensure the Buccaneers are a force to reckon with in the ABSA premier league. Vincent Pule's salary is alleged to be R170,000 monthly.

5. Fortune Makaringe - R185,000 per month

Full name: Fortune Makaringe

Fortune Makaringe Date of birth: 13 May 1993

13 May 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Johannesburg, South Africa

The midfielder joined the Orlando Pirates from Maritzburg United in 2019. He has been playing for the South African National team since 2018, which proves his wealth of experience.

Fortune's annual salary amounts to about 2.22 million Rands. The Buccaneers are currently paying him R185,000 every month.

4. Evidence Makgopa - R200,000 per month

Evidence Makgop celebrates after scoring their side's second goal. Photo: Buda Mendes

Source: UGC

Full name: Evidence Makgopa

Evidence Makgopa Date of birth: 5 June 2000

5 June 2000 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: GaMampa, South Africa

Evidence Makgopa plays as centre-forward for Orlando Pirates and the South Africa national team. Evidence played for South Africa's under-23 team in the 2020 Summer Olympics. He first played for the Baroka in 2018. Evidence Makgopa's salary is alleged to be R200,000 per month.

3. Richard Ofori - R300,000 per month

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori. Photo: Fred Kfoury

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Richard Ofori

Richard Ofori Date of birth: 1 November 1993

1 November 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Accra, Ghana

Although a goalkeeper, Richard Ofori is one of the highest-paid members of the Buccaneers. The 29-year-old Ghanaian joined the team in 2020 from Maritzburg United. He signed a three-year deal with a monthly salary of about R300,000.

2. Kermit Erasmus - R350,000 per month

Kermit Erasmus of the Pirates celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Soweto, South Africa. Photo: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kermit Romeo Erasmus

Kermit Romeo Erasmus Date of birth: 8 July 1990

8 July 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Kermit Erasmus began his professional career in 2007 with SuperSport United. He spent two seasons in the Netherlands with Feyenoord and Excelsior before making a comeback to SuperSport United.

On 23 September 2022, he returned to Orlando Pirates on a two-year deal from Mamelodi Sundowns. Kermit Erasmus' salary is alleged to be R350,000 per month.

1. Deon Hotto Kavendji - R500,000 per month

Deon Daniel Hotto of Namibia during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Namibia at the Al Salam stadium in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Deon Hotto Kavendji

Deon Hotto Kavendji Date of birth: 29 October 1990

29 October 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2023)

32 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Swakopmund, Namibia

Deon Hotto is a Namibian footballer. He is one of the most valuable South African Premier League footballers, which his salary reflects. He is dubbed as one of the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa.

The Pirates offered to give him over double his R200,000 monthly salary at Bidvest Wits. Hence, every month, Deon takes home R500,000. This translates into a mouthwatering 6 million Rands yearly.

What is Monnapule Saleng's salary?

Monnapule receives a monthly salary of R70,000. He began his career in the SAFA Second Division with Orbit College. He joined the Orlando Pirates in 2021, left on loan, and then returned to the Pirates for the 2022-23 season.

How much is Orlando Pirates FC worth?

Orlando Pirates FC is considered one of the richest football clubs in South Africa, with a net worth of approximately R325.9 million. As one of the giant clubs in the country, Orlando Pirates has won several leagues, including the Premier Soccer League four times, National Soccer League once and the National Professional Soccer League four times as well.

The highest-paid player in Orlando Pirates takes home a good sum. The squad competes in the Premier Soccer League, South Africa's top-tier football league.

Briefly.co.za recently discussed some of the most famous South African musicians. The music industry has evolved rapidly in the last decade, giving rise to the emergence of many South African musicians.

Among them are new and experienced artists who have worked in the field for decades. Music is a passion for the most prominent South African artists and rappers. They devote time, money, and effort to their trade. Learn who the most prominent South African musicians are today.

Source: Briefly News