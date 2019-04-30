Top 20 highest-paid soccer players in South Africa premier league in 2023

South Africa's Premier Soccer League is one of the biggest soccer competitions in Africa. Over the years, the league has gained popularity globally. Most of its players are the highest-paid in Africa. Discover below the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa's premier league in 2023.

The highest-paid player in the ABSA premiership should be a top performer because one's stats determine their salary levels. The amount of money the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa make inspires sportspeople worldwide to compete for clubs in Mzansi.

Who are the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa's premier league?

For the longest time, South African footballers would relocate to European countries to seek greener pastures. That has not been the case in the past decade since the PSL pays them well. Find out how much the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa earn below.

1. Keagan Dolly – R1.45 million

South Africa footballer Keagan Dolly of Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @toopchoose

Full name: Keagan Larenzo Dolly

Keagan Larenzo Dolly Born: 22 January 1993

22 January 1993 Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)

30 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Johannesburg, South Africa

Johannesburg, South Africa Current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Salary: R1.45 million per month

Attacking midfielder Keagan Dolly has the highest PSL player's salary in 2023. His senior career started in 2012 at Ajax. He later joined Mamelodi Sundowns, then went to France's Montpellier HSC. Larenzo joined Kaizer Chiefs in July 2021 and became the highest-paid soccer player in South Africa in 2023. The AmaKhosi pays him a whopping R1.45 million monthly salary. Keagan is also a valuable player in the South African national team, Bafana Bafana.

2. Samir Nurkovic - R930,000

Serbian footballer Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @nurkovicsamir

Full name: Samir Nurković

Samir Nurković Born: 13 June 1992

13 June 1992 Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)

30 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Tutin, Serbia

Tutin, Serbia Current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Position: Striker

Striker Salary: R930,000 per month

Samir Nurkovic's salary at Kaizer Chiefs is R930, 000 per month. He is the second-highest-paid soccer player on the team. The Serbian player joined them in 2019 and helped the club secure the second position in the league. Being one of the most valuable players in Kaizer Chiefs made it hard for the North African clubs to poach him. The club would only trade Samir Nurkovic for R30 million or more.

3. Khama Billiat - R850,000

Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @khamabilliat

Full name: Khama Billiat

Khama Billiat Born: 19 August 1990

19 August 1990 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Harare, Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe Current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R850,000 per month

Khama Billiat's salary is R850,000 monthly. He is the third highest-paid soccer player in South Africa. The midfielder's professional career began at Zimbabwe's CAPS United in 2010 and joined South Africa's PSL the same year. Khama Billiat has previously played for Ajax Cape Town and the Mamelodi Sundowns. He joined the Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 after a 5-year stint at Mamelodi. The AmaKhosi star retired from international football in November 2021.

4. Deon Hotto - R500,000

Namibian footballer Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates. Photo: @deon_hotto

Midfielder Deon Hotto is the best-earning Orlando Pirates player. So far, he has scored two goals in 21 matches of the 2022/2023 Premier Soccer League season. Deon Hotto's salary of R500,000 also makes him the highest-paid soccer player in Namibia.

5. Itumeleng Khune - R480,000

South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @itukhune32

Full name: Itumeleng Issac Khune

Itumeleng Issac Khune Born: 20 June 1987

20 June 1987 Age: 35 years (as of March 2023)

35 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Ventersdorp, South Africa

Ventersdorp, South Africa Current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Position: Goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Salary: R480,000 per month

Itumeleng is the captain of SA's national football team and the Kaizer Chiefs. He also works as a part-time plumber. Kaizer Chiefs retained him in 2019 despite a series of injuries that affected his performance. Itumeleng Khune earns a hefty salary monthly salary of R480,000. His contract was due in the 2020/2021 season, but the club gave him an extension.

6. Ricardo Nascimento - R400,000

Brazilian footballer Ricardo Nascimento of the Royal AM. Photo: @MamelodiOnlineFans

Full name: Ricardo dos Santos Nascimento

Ricardo dos Santos Nascimento Born: 7 February 1987

7 February 1987 Age: 36 years (as of March 2023)

36 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Ilhéus, State of Bahia, Brazil

Ilhéus, State of Bahia, Brazil Current team: Royal AM

Royal AM Position: Defender

Defender Salary: R400,000 per month

Defender Ricardo Nascimento played for Mamelodi Sundowns from 2016 to 2022. The Brazilian footballer is now at Royal AM. His monthly salary of R400,000 makes him one of the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa's premier league.

7. Thapelo Morena - R400,000

South Africa footballer Thapelo Morena of the Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @thapelomorena27

Full name: Thapelo James Morena

Thapelo James Morena Born: 6 August 1993

6 August 1993 Age: 29 years (as of March 2023)

29 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Randfontein, South Africa

Randfontein, South Africa Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Midfielder, Defender

Midfielder, Defender Salary: R400,000 per month

Thapelo is among the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa. He joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Celtic in 2016. Thapelo Morena's versatile skills and high adaptability enabled him to play the defense and center positions. His monthly salary of R400,000 makes him one of the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa. He is also among the top five highest-paid players in the PSL.

8. Brian Onyango - R380,000

Kenyan footballer Brian Onyango of the Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @brianmandela16

Full name: Brian Mandela Onyango

Brian Mandela Onyango Born: 24 July 1994

24 July 1994 Age: 28 years (as of March 2023)

28 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Nairobi, Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Defender

Defender Salary: R380,000 per month

Center-back Brian Onyango is an intriguing and charismatic footballer to watch. He first moved to SA in 2012 to play in the ABC Motsepe League, previously known as the Vodacom League. Onyango is one of the highest-paid Mamelodi Sundowns players, with R380,000 monthly salary.

9. Erwin Saavedra - R350,000

Bolivian footballer Erwin Saavedra of the Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @esaavedra26

Full name: Erwin Mario Saavedra Flores

Erwin Mario Saavedra Flores Born: 22 February 1996

22 February 1996 Age: 27 years (as of March 2023)

27 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Oruro, Bolivia

Oruro, Bolivia Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R350,000 per month

Bolivian footballer Saavedra is primarily a right midfielder but does not mind playing the right-back position. He has a successful international career. Before moving to South Africa, Erwin was in the Bolivian U-20 team and played for the 2015 South American Youth Football Championship.

10. Sibusiso Vilakazi - R350,000

South Africa footballer Sibusiso Vilakazi of the TS Galaxy. Photo: @valdeziscoming24

Full name: Sibusiso Vilakazi

Sibusiso Vilakazi Born: 29 December 1989

29 December 1989 Age: 33 years (as of March 2023)

33 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Current team: TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy Position: Defender

Defender Salary: R350,000 per month

The former Mamelodi Sundowns defender now plays for TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League. Sibusiso Vilakazi has topped lists of 20 highest-earning and richest soccer players in SA for many years. He was declared the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season in the 2013/2014 season. TS Galaxy pays Sibusiso Vilakazi R350,000 per month.

11. Sipho Mbule - R350,000

South Africa footballer Sipho Mbule of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @the_real_master_chef_.

Full name : Sipho Percevale Mbule

: Sipho Percevale Mbule Born: 22 March 1998

22 March 1998 Age: 24 years (as of March 2023)

24 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Bethlehem, South Africa

Bethlehem, South Africa Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R350,000 per month

Central midfielder Sipho Mbule is one of the Sundowns' most-valuable players in 2023. He started his youth career in 2013 at Harmony Sports Academy alongside Teboho Mokoena. Mbule made his senior debut for SuperSport United in August 2017. He has trained with the SA's under-17 national team and played for the country in the under-20, under-23, and senior international teams,

12. Elias Pelembe - R320,000

Mozambican footballer Elias Pelembe of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @dominguez_pelembe7

Full name: Elias Gaspar Pelembe

Elias Gaspar Pelembe Born: 13 November 1983

13 November 1983 Age: 39 years (as of March 2023)

39 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Maputo, Mozambique

Maputo, Mozambique Current team: Royal AM

Royal AM Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R320,000 per month

Most SA soccer fans know Elias Pelembe as Dominguez. They gave baptized him that nickname because his playing style resembles that of retired Portuguese striker José Manuel Martins Dominguez. Royal AM pays Pelembe R320,000 monthly.

13. Mosa Lebusa - R300,000

South African footballer Mosa Lebusa of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @FastScore

Full name: Mosa Lebusa

Mosa Lebusa Born: 10 October 1992

10 October 1992 Age: 30 years (as of March 2023)

30 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Welkom, South Africa

Welkom, South Africa Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Defender

Defender Salary: R300,000 per month

Lebusa trained at Ajax Cape Town. The multi-talented footballer joined Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018. Mosa Lebusa comfortably plays the center-back or left-back positions. He has been capped for Bafana Bafana six times.

14. Bernard Parker - R300,000

South African footballer Bernard Parker of TS Galaxy. Photo: @BernardParker25

Full name: Bernard Parker

Bernard Parker Born: 16 March 1986

16 March 1986 Age: 37 years (as of March 2023)

37 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Boksburg, South Africa

Boksburg, South Africa Current team: TS Galaxy

TS Galaxy Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R300,000 per month

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Bernard Parker is among the best PSL players in South Africa. His experience immense experience in the PSL might be one of the reasons TS Galaxy pays him R300,000. Parker also played 73 games for SA's national team between 2007 and 2015 and scored 23 goals.

15. Gaston Sirino - R300,000

Uruguayan footballer Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @gastonsirino10

Full name: Leandro Gastón Sirino Rodríguez

Leandro Gastón Sirino Rodríguez Born: 22 February 1991

22 February 1991 Age: 32 years (as of March 2023)

32 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Montevideo, Uruguay

Montevideo, Uruguay Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R300,000 per month

Midfielder Gaston Sirino is among the highest-paid Mamelodi Sundowns players. He previously played for Chile and Bolivia before joining the Sundowns in 2018. The player's R300,000 monthly salary earns him a slot on this list of highest-paid players in SA's premier league.

16. Abubeker Nassir - R290,000

Ethiopian footballer Abubeker Nassir of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @abubaker_nasru

Full name: Abubeker Nassir Ahmed

Abubeker Nassir Ahmed Born: 23 February 2000

23 February 2000 Age: 23 years (as of March 2023)

23 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Forward

Forward Salary: R290,000 per month

Ethiopian footballer Nassir earns R290,000 per month at Mamelodi Sundowns. He previously played for Ethiopian Coffee SC in the Ethiopian Premier League. Clubs and teams from Algeria, Egypt, Tanzania, and lower divisions of Spanish football kept an eye on him. Both Kaizer Chiefs and the Sundowns reportedly wanted Nassir in 2021.

17. Themba Zwane - R250,000

South African footballer Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @mshishi18

Full name: Themba Zwane

Themba Zwane Born: 3 August 1989

3 August 1989 Age: 33 years (as of March 2023)

33 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: Tembisa, South Africa

Tembisa, South Africa Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R250,000 per month

Mamelodi Sundowns pays Themba Zwane R250,000 per month. The attacking midfielder has made 185 appearances and scored 59 goals in the nine seasons he has played for the club. His salary makes him one of the highest-paid soccer players in the South African premier league.

18. Mothobi Mvala - R250,000

South African footballer Mothobi Mvala of Mamelodi Sundowns. Photo: @sundownsfc

Full name: Mothobi Mvala

Mothobi Mvala Born: 14 June 1994

14 June 1994 Age: 28 years (as of March 2023)

28 years (as of March 2023) Birthplace: South Africa

South Africa Current team: Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R250,000 per month

Midfielder Mothobi Mvala makes R250,000 per month at Mamelodi Sundowns. He has also represented SA internationally as a Bafana Bafana central midfielder. Mvala was part of Bafana's squad that played in the Rio 2016 Olympics.

19. Oupa Manyisa - R250,000

South African footballer Oupa Manyisa of La Masia. Photo: @acee.20

Full name: Oupa Manyisa

Oupa Manyisa Born: 30 July 1988

30 July 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2023)

34 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Mohlakeng, Randfontein, South Africa

Mohlakeng, Randfontein, South Africa Current team: La Masia

La Masia Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Salary: R250,000 per month

Central midfielder Manyisa is one of the highest-paid soccer players in SA's premier league history. His senior career started at Orlando Pirates in 2008. Oupa left in 2017 for Mamelodi Sundowns, where he played till 2020. He went to the Platinum City Rovers in 2021 after half a season at Chippa United. The player left City Rovers for La Masia in 2023.

20. Eric Mathoho - R220,000

South African footballer Eric Mathoho of Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: @tower003

Full name: Eric "Tower" Mathoho

Eric "Tower" Mathoho Born: 1 March 1990

1 March 1990 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Birthplace: Tshiombo, Thohoyandou, South Africa

Tshiombo, Thohoyandou, South Africa Current team: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs Position: Defender

Defender Salary: R220,000 per month

Central defender Eric Mathoho has been with the Kaizer Chiefs for almost a decade. He and Daniel Cardoso established a strong defense at Bloemfontein Celtic (now called Royal AM). Mathoho played for Bloemfontein Celtic between 2009 and 2012. He earns R220,000 monthly at Kaizer Chiefs.

Who are the highest-paid soccer players in South Africa's PSL?

Soccer player Estimated monthly salary Keagan Dolly R1.45 million Samir Nurkovic R930,000 Khama Billiat R850,000 Deon Hotto R500,000 Itumeleng Khune R480,000 Ricardo Nascimento R400,000 Thapelo Morena R400,000 Brian Onyango R380,000 Erwin Saavedra R350,000 Sibusiso Vilakazi R350,000 Sipho Mbule R350,000 Elias Pelembe R320,000 Mosa Lebusa R300,000 Bernard Parker R300,000 Gaston Sirino R300,000 Abubeker Nassir R290,000 Themba Zwane R250,000 Mothobi Mvala R250,000 Oupa Manyisa R250,000 Eric Mathoho R220,000

Who is the highest-paid player in PSL in 2023?

Amakhosi's midfielder Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid player in South Africa's premier soccer league, with an R1.45 million monthly salary.

Who is the highest-paid soccer player in South Africa?

Keagan Dolly of the Amakhosi is the highest-paid soccer player in South Africa in 2023, with an R1.45 million monthly salary.

Who is the highest-paid player at Kaizer Chiefs?

Keagan Dolly is the highest-paid Amakhosi player, with an R1.45 million monthly salary. Most of its players have decent paychecks because it is one of SA's oldest and richest soccer clubs.

Who is the highest-paid player in Orlando Pirates?

Orlando Pirates is one of the wealthiest clubs in ABSA PSL. Deon Hotto is its highest-paid player, with an R500,000 monthly salary.

What is the PSL players' salary in 2023?

Soccer players on South Africa's DStv premiership entry level earn R7,500 to R15,000. They are usually young players in the academy still training to be professional footballers.

What is the average salary of a PSL player in South Africa?

On average, South Africa is R215,617 for entry-level (1-3 years of experience). A senior soccer player (8 years of experience and more) earns R356,288 monthly salary.

How much does PSL pay every team monthly?

Clubs in South Africa's PSL get R2 million monthly plus up to R10 million annually in service fees (R30 million in total). First Division clubs get R500,000 plus up to R3 million annually in service fees (R8 million in total).

The highest-paid soccer players in South Africa's premier league are from within the country, the continent, or overseas. Their monthly salaries depend on the terms of the contracts. The past and current performance also influences how much one should earn.

