Top 30 most expensive watches in the world in 2024

While watches may seem like traditional accessories in the digital age, their enduring appeal and high price tags are often tied to various factors. These factors include status, craftsmanship, heritage, rarity, investment potential, emotional connections, and personal style. Whether you're a watch collector or someone who appreciates cool stuff, these most expensive watches in the world are worth checking out.

L-R, Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch, Graff Diamonds Hallucination and Breguet Grande Complication Marie Antoinette. Photo: @jacobandco, @Permanenci4, @Suicoslz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from Teddy Baldassarre, Forbes India, British GQ, and other publicly available data to analyse the prizes of the watches. Discover some of the fancy watches for men and women in 2024.

Top 30 most expensive watches

These luxury watches are crafted with meticulous attention to detail and often involve intricate and complex craftsmanship. Wearing them can be a form of self-expression and a way to showcase your style.

1 Graff Diamonds Hallucination $55 million (R1.04 billion) 2 Graff Diamonds The Fascination $40 million (R758.6 million) 3 Patek Philippe Ref. 6300A-010 Grandmaster Chime $31 million (R587.9 million) 4 Breguet Grande Complication Marie Antoinette $30 million (R568.9 million) 5 Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette $26 million (R493.1 million) 6 Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication $26 million (R493.1 million) 7 Chopard 201-Carat $25 million (R474.1 million) 8 Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch $18 million (R341.4 million) 9 Paul Newman’s ‘Paul Newman’ Rolex Daytona $17.8 million (R337 million) 10 Patek Philippe Stainless Steel $12 million (R227.6 million) 11 Prince Mohammed Tewlik A. Toussou’s Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 Watch $9.57 million (R181 million) 12 Patek Philippe Gobbi Milan ‘Heures Universelles’ $9 million (R170.7 million) 13 Vacheron Constantin 57260 $8 million (R151.7 million) 14 Patek Philippe Stainless Steel $7.9 million (R149.8 million) 15 Patek Philippe Two-Crown Worldtime Ref. 2523 Eurasia Dial $7.7 million (R146 million) 16 Patek Philippe White Gold Calibre 89 $6.9 million (R130 million) 17 Patek Philippe Gold Chronograph Ref. 1527 $6.8 million (R129 million) 18 Patek Philippe Titanium Ref. 5208T-010 $6.6 million (R125.2 million) 19 Emperor of China’s Patek Philippe Ref. 96 Quantieme Lune Timepiece $6.2 million (R117.6 million) 20 Rolex Daytona Unicorn $6.1 million (R115.7 million) 21 Patek Philippe Yellow Gold Calibre 89 $6 million (R113.8 million) 22 Patek Philippe Platinum World Time $5.8 million (R110 million) 23 Patek Philippe Worldtimer Guilloché $5.5 million (R104.3 million) 24 Hublot Big Bang Diamond $5 million (R94.8 million) 25 Louis Moinet Meteoris $4.6 million (R87.2 million) 26 Rolex Daytona Ref. 6263 Oyster Albino $4 million (R76 million) 27 Patek Philippe 5004T $3.9 million (R74 million) 28 Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon $2.2 million (R41.7 million) 29 Vacheron Constantin Tour de I’lle $1.5 million (R28.5 million) 30 Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon $1.09 million (R20.8 million)

1. Graff Diamonds Hallucination–$55 million (1.04 billion ZAR)

Graff Diamonds Hallucination is coated with Graff diamonds. Photo: @U9Watches, @JewelersSuite on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Graff Diamonds Hallucination is the most expensive watch in 2024. It is coated with Graff diamonds, making it one of the rarest watches in the world. The timepiece has prestigious and large colourful diamonds covering the entire watch, including pink, blue, green, and orange diamonds.

2. Graff Diamonds The Fascination–$40 million (758.6 million ZAR)

Graff Diamonds The Fascination is one of the most luxurious watches in the world. Photo:@Relojería-orient, @Ювелирные-украшения on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Graff Diamonds The Fascination is another remarkable creation from the world's most expensive watch brand, Graff. It has a centre diamond, a stunning 38-carat pear-shaped diamond that can be detached and worn separately as a ring.

3. Patek Philippe Ref. 6300A-010 Grandmaster Chime–$31 million (587.9 million ZAR)

Patek Philippe Ref. 6300A-010 Grandmaster Chime is among the best watch brands in the world. Photo: @FitCasually, @MarketThinkTH on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patek Philippe Ref. 6300A-010 Grandmaster Chime is among the best watch brands in the world. It is a part of Patek Philippe's Grandmaster Chime collection and holds the title of the most complicated Patek Philippe watch ever created.

4. Breguet Grande Complication Marie Antoinette–$30 million (568.9 million ZAR)

The Breguet Grande Complication Marie Antoinette was designed to pay tribute to Queen Marie Antoinette. Photo: @TheTourbillon, @InterestingFunFacts on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Breguet Grande Complication Marie Antoinette was designed to pay tribute to Queen Marie Antoinette. The materials used in its construction are of the highest quality, featuring gold and other precious metals.

5. Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette–$26 million (493.1 million ZAR)

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette watch is loved due to its unique mechanical crafting. Photo: @Миллионвкармане, @hoinhungnguoithichdeodonghodep on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Jaeger-LeCoultre Joaillerie 101 Manchette watch is loved due to its unique mechanical crafting and jewellery beauty encrusted with various diamonds. The timepiece was manufactured by the renowned Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre.

6. Patek Philippe Henry Graves Supercomplication–$26 million (493.1 million ZAR)

The watch was the world's most complicated mechanical watch for over five decades. Photo: @AFPnewsenglish, @LuxurylifeRussia on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This one is one of Patek Philippe's most expensive watches ever crafted as of 2024. The watch was the world's most complicated mechanical watch for over five decades. The timepiece has a celestial chart, minute repeater, perpetual calendar, a split-second chronograph and other complications.

7. Chopard 201-Carat–$25 million (474.1 million ZAR)

The watch is adorned with an astonishing 201 carats of multicoloured diamonds. Photo: @Olympia.Rest on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As the name suggests, the timepiece is adorned with an astonishing 201 carats of multicoloured diamonds, including a stunning 15-carat pink heart-shaped diamond. The diamonds are carefully set in a floral pattern, creating a spectacular view.

8. Jacob & Co. Billionaire Watch–$18 million (341.4 million)

The watch stands out for its audacious design and incredible use of diamonds. Photo:@jacobandco on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Jacob & Co. Billionaire watch was launched in 2015 at Baselworld. It stands out for its audacious design and incredible use of diamonds. The timepiece features a skeletonised dial and case, allowing a captivating view of the intricate movement.

9. Paul Newman’s ‘Paul Newman’ Rolex Daytona–$17.8 million (337.6 million ZAR)

The watch is powered by Rolex Caliber 727 movement and is the most expensive Rolex watch ever designed. Photo: @jfarrenpricesydney, @phillipswatches on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Rolex Paul Newman Daytona is a legendary timepiece manufactured by Rolex, the iconic Swiss watchmaker. The watch gained legendary status after the famous actor and racing enthusiast Paul Newman was seen wearing it in various photographs. It is powered by Rolex Caliber 727 movement and is the most expensive Rolex watch ever designed.

10. Patek Philippe Stainless Steel–$12 million (227.6 million ZAR)

Patek Philippe Stainless Steel is one of the rarest watches in the world. Photo:@leemichaelsjewelry, @watchboxglobal on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patek Philippe Stainless Steel is one of the rarest watches in the world. It is a highly sought-after timepiece with the title of the most expensive stainless-steel wristwatch ever sold at auction.

11. Prince Mohammed Tewlik A. Toussou’s Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 Watch–$9.57 million (181.5 million ZAR)

From L-R, Golden and Silver Prince Mohammed Tewlik A. Toussou’s Patek Philippe Ref. 1518 Watch. Photo: @BobsWatches, @CoutureLuxuries on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Prince Toussou was the original owner of this legendary timepiece, purchasing it in 1951 and keeping it for over 70 years. The pink-on-pink variant of the watch had the combination of rarity, provenance, condition, and market demand, contributing to its impressive auction price.

12. Patek Philippe Gobbi Milan ‘Heures Universelles’–$9 million (170.7 million ZAR)

The Patek Philippe Gobbi Milan ‘Heures Universelles’ retails at around $9 million. Photo: @GonzalezIzMe, @tienbkhvX on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe Gobbi Milan ‘Heures Universelles’ features an 18k yellow gold case, radiating luxury and timeless beauty. The gold case is meticulously finished, with a polished bezel and lugs contributing to its elegant aesthetic.

13. Vacheron Constantin 57260–$8 million (151.7 million ZAR)

The Vacheron Constantin 57260 watch once sold at $8 million. Photo: @aBlogtoWatch, @shipoolix on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What sets the Vacheron Constantin 57260 apart is its exceptionally robust mechanical interior, which holds the title of the most powerful watch ever made. With 57 complications, it offers various functions, including a double-return split-second timepiece, a perpetual calendar, and a celestial night sky chart over Geneva.

14. Patek Philippe Stainless Steel–$7.9 million (149.8 million ZAR)

The Patek Philippe Stainless Steel watch comes in different styles and colours. Photo: @Jessica072014, @tennycloset on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patek Philippe Stainless Steel is enclosed in stainless steel. Its design is a testament to Patek Philippe's mastery of combining simplicity with sophistication. Stainless steel, a durable and resilient material, adds a distinct character to this high-end timepiece.

15. Patek Philippe Two-Crown Worldtime Ref. 2523 Eurasia Dial–$7.7 million (146 million ZAR)

Patek Philippe Two-Crown Worldtime Ref. 2523 Eurasia Dial once sold for $7.7 million. Photo: @redwoodsplural on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Patek Philippe Two-Crown Worldtime Ref. 2523 Eurasia Dial comes in an 18k yellow gold case. It has two side-by-side crowns that allow the wearer to interchange the time and city rings freely. The fancy world-time complication encompasses 41 cities and offers practical and stylish solutions for global travellers.

16. Patek Philippe White Gold Calibre 89–$6.9 million (130.9 million ZAR)

Patek Philippe White Gold Calibre 89 once sold for $6.9 million. Photo: @GonzalezIzMe, @GonzalezIzMe on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe White Gold Calibre 89 is encased in 18k white gold and embodies classic elegance with a round shape and perfectly polished finish. It features 33 complications, including a perpetual calendar, moon phases, a tourbillon, and a celestial chart displaying the night sky.

17. Patek Philippe Gold Chronograph Ref. 1527–$6.8 million (129 million ZAR)

Patek Philippe Gold Chronograph Ref. 1527 with leather straps. Photo: @liputan6dotcom, @BritainBestHome on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe Gold Chronograph Ref. 1527, valued at $6.8 million, is encased in luxurious gold and features a classic and elegant design. This timepiece is celebrated for its chronograph function, a complication that adds both utility and allure.

18. Patek Philippe Titanium Ref. 5208T-010–$6.6 million (125.2 million ZAR)

The Patek Philippe Titanium Ref. 5208T-010 sold for $6.6 million in a 2017 auction. Photo: @SellYourWatchNY, @watchuseek on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe Titanium Ref. 5208T-010, priced at $6.6 million, is a masterpiece that combines modern materials with sophisticated design and intricate complications. Using titanium in the case gives the timepiece a contemporary and lightweight feel.

19. Emperor of China’s Patek Philippe Ref. 96 Quantieme Lune Timepiece–$6.2 million (117.6 million ZAR)

The Emperor of China’s Patek Philippe Ref. 96 Quantieme Lune Timepiece watch initially belonged to Aisin-Gioro Puyi. Photo: @hkfp on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Emperor of China's Patek Philippe Ref. 96 Quantieme Lune Timepiece, valued at $6.2 million, is a horological treasure with historical significance and exquisite design. It is one of the rarest watches in the world, with only eight known to exist.

20. Rolex Daytona Unicorn–$6.1 million (115.7 million ZAR)

Rolex Daytona Unicorn, initially, owned by Paul Newman is the second-most expensive Rolex ever sold at auction. Photo: @coronetmag, @watchuseek on (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rolex Daytona Unicorn was the second-most expensive Rolex ever sold at auction after Paul Newman’s ‘Paul Newman’ Rolex Daytona. The watch is made of 18-karat white gold and features a Sigma symbol on the dial, which was used in Switzerland in the 1970s to indicate that a watch is made of solid gold.

21. Patek Philippe Yellow Gold Calibre 89–$6 million (113.8 million ZAR)

The Patek Philippe Yellow Gold Calibre 89 is a horological marvel that marries opulent design with unparalleled mechanical complexity.Photo: @Watchfinder on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe Yellow Gold Calibre 89, priced at $6 million, is a horological marvel that marries opulent design with unparalleled mechanical complexity. The fancy watch is made from 18-carat (75%) gold or platinum. It has 33 complications, which makes it the most complicated watch Patek Philippe has ever made.

22. Patek Philippe Platinum World Time–$5.8 million (110 million ZAR)

The Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon is a rare Patek Philippe watch enclosed in platinum. Photo: @time_watches on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon is a rare Patek Philippe watch enclosed in platinum. It has a platinum case, a "brick" style bracelet, and a world time display that increments by one city for each press. The timepiece also has a 24-hour and day/night indication for the 24 time zones.

23. Patek Philippe Worldtimer Guilloché–$5.5 million (104.3 million ZAR)

The watch blends intricate design with global timekeeping functionality. Photo: @EuropeanWatchCo on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe Worldtimer Guilloché blends intricate design with global timekeeping functionality. Only four of these timepieces were ever made, making them one of the rarest and most sought-after watches.

24. Hublot Big Bang Diamond–$5 million (94.8 million ZAR)

This watch was given by Beyoncé to her husband Jay-Z on his 43rd birthday. Photo: @EuropeanWatchCo on X(Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The $5 million Big Bang from Hublot watches is encrusted with 1282 diamonds. It was given by Beyoncé to her husband Jay-Z on his 43rd birthday. The design of the Big Bang Diamond is defined by its large and robust silhouette, a signature style of Hublot's Big Bang collection.

25. Louis Moinet Meteoris–$4.6 million (87.2 million ZAR)

Louis Moinet Meteoris watches are made from meteorites and asteroids. Photo: @9moment9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Louis Moinet Meteoris watches are made from meteorites and asteroids. Each timepiece within the Meteoris collection represents a specific celestial body. Meteorite material adds a cosmic and otherworldly touch, making each watch in the collection exceptionally rare.

26. Rolex Daytona Ref. 6263 Oyster Albino–$4 million (76 million ZAR)

The watch is nicknamed "the Albino" because of its monochromatic dial. Photo: @Chronowerkz on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Rolex Daytona Ref. 6263 Oyster Albino is one of the rarest and most expensive watches for men. It is nicknamed "the Albino" because of its monochromatic dial, which features silver subdials. Only four units were made, and the timepiece is valued for its rarity and unique design.

27. Patek Philippe 5004T–$3.9 million (74 million ZAR)

The watch is the only titanium version of the no longer-produced reference 5004 watch collection. Photo: @mannysolomon, @Alvaritosanchis on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe 5004T watch is the only titanium version of the no longer-produced reference 5004 watch collection. It has a blue dial that features chronograph sub-dials, a perpetual calendar, and moon phase complications, offering a harmonious and functional layout.

28. Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon–$2.2 million (41.7 million ZAR)

The Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon timepiece is known for its transparent sapphire crystal case. Photo: @WatchAnish, @WorldtimerDiW on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon timepiece has a transparent sapphire crystal case and a cable-suspended movement. Using sapphire crystal adds a contemporary and high-tech aesthetic, ensuring durability and scratch resistance.

29. Vacheron Constantin Tour de I’lle–$1.5 million (28.5 million ZAR)

The watch is known for its dual face. Photo: @ArturCasaca on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Vacheron Constantin Tour de l'Ile, priced at $1.5 million, is a sophisticated timepiece commemorating the brand's 250th anniversary. The timepiece is known for its dual face, offering a view of the movement through a transparent case back.

30. Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon – $1.09 million (20.8 million ZAR)

The Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon is encased in precious materials, such as platinum or gold. Photo @cortinawatchTH, @PatekPhilippeSkyMoonTourbillon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon, priced at $1.09 million, is encased in precious materials, such as platinum or gold. It is a double-faced wristwatch with 12 complications and 705 parts.

What is the most expensive watch in the world?

Priced at $55 million, this diamond-decked Graff masterpiece is said to be the most expensive timepiece in the world.

Which is the no 1 watch in the world?

The number one most famous watch brand in the world is the Rolex. The Swiss luxury watch manufacturer is known for its high-quality and precise timepieces.

Which is the best luxury watch in the world?

The best luxury watch is a personal choice, and individuals may prioritise different factors such as design, complications, brand history, or exclusivity. Patek Philippe is one of the top watch brands known for their high-status symbol. Other luxury watch brands include Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Jaeger-LeCoultre.

What are the top 3 watch brands in the world?

Some of the world's most prestigious and renowned watches are Patek Philippe, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Omega, Breitling, and A. Lange & Söhn.

These most expensive watches in the world are crafted with precision and attention to detail. Their high price valuation reflects the high-quality materials used, the exquisite complications, and the brands’ legacy in producing exceptional timepieces.

READ ALSO: The highest-paid athletes in the world

Briefly published an article about the highest-paid athletes in the world. Most athletes earn seven digits with a few hours of playing a day, guaranteed by contracts signed between them and professional sports teams.

For these athletes to be at the top, they have taken hours of practice and a lifetime's worth of dedication. Read this post for a comprehensive list of the highest-paid athletes worldwide.

Source: Briefly News