Top 10 richest soccer players in South Africa 2023 and their net worth

The richest soccer players in South Africa have always been in high market demand throughout their career, and their excellent skills have earned them a lot of money. Besides being wealthy, their legacies on the field will stay alive for generations to come.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most of the richest football players in South Africa have experienced prosperous international and local football careers. Some are still active players, while others have transitioned into coaching.

Who is the richest soccer player in South Africa?

The most affluent footballers in Mzansi are men since it is a male-dominated arena. These stars' net worth is calculated based on numerous social factors. Hence, the quoted figures can only be used for guidance for anyone who would love to estimate their wealth:

10. Sibusiso Vilakazi – R7 million

Vilakazi wearing a black suit and a blue shirt. Photo: @valdeziscoming24

Source: Instagram

Real name: Sibusiso Vilakazi

Sibusiso Vilakazi Born: 29th December 1989

29th December 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Sibusio is among the top 10 richest players in South Africa. The Mamelodi Sundowns FC's attacking midfielder earned a monthly salary of R220,000 in 2009 while at Bidvest Wits. He is worth around R7 million, and his contract at Mamelodi will end on 30th June 2024.

Vilakazi often posts his possible daughter, whose mum is unknown to the public. Therefore, the player's marital life and relationship status are unclear.

9. Moeneeb Josephs – R7 million

Moeneeb holding a trophy. Photo: @Moeneeb Josephs

Source: Facebook

Real name: Moeneeb Josephs

Moeneeb Josephs Born: 19th May 1980

19th May 1980 Age: 42 years

42 years Place of birth: Cape Town, South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa Spouse's name: Unknown

Unknown Children: 4

Moeneeb has been a goalkeeper for more than 20 years and has played for the three richest clubs in South Africa. He spent five seasons at Orlando Pirates, then moved to Wits in 2013.

Moeneeb is now at AmaZulu FC as an assistant coach, and his net worth is estimated at R7 million and rides a Range Rover Evoque. Moreover, Moeneeb is married and has four children.

8. Oupa Manyisa – R8 million

Manyisa standing in front of a red car. Photo: @Oupa Manyisa

Source: Facebook

Real name: Oupa Manyisa

Oupa Manyisa Born: 30th July 1988

30th July 1988 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Mohlakeng, Randfontein, South Africa

Mohlakeng, Randfontein, South Africa Ex-spouse: Johanna Louw (2013 - 2020)

Johanna Louw (2013 - 2020) Children: 2

The former Mamelodi Sundowns FC's central midfielder does not have a club. The last time Manyisa played was for Chippa United FC in 2021. Manyisa’s net worth is estimated at R8 million.

His monthly salary was R250,000 at Mamelodi, and he drives a Volkswagen and a BMW. The player has two children with Johanna Louw. The couple got married in 2013. However, Johanna left his house in 2020 and filed for a divorce.

7. Elias Gaspar Pelembe – R10 million

Gaspar wearing a Mamelodi Sundowns' jersey. Photo: @Elias Gaspar Domingues Pelembe

Source: Facebook

Real name: Elias Gaspar Pelembe

Elias Gaspar Pelembe Born: 13th November 1983

13th November 1983 Age: 39 years (as of 2023)

39 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Maputo, Mozambique

Elias is the richest footballer in South Africa to come from Mozambique. In addition, he has the South African and Mozambique dual citizenship. The former forward-right winger for Bidvest Wits FC joined Polokwane City in February 2021 as a free agent.

The player's salary is around R350,000 per month, and his net worth is around R10 million. However, Elias keeps his assets and love life under the wraps.

6. Khama Billiat – R12 million

Billiat wearing a Kaizer Chiefs' jersey. Photo: @AndErson Talentoso

Source: Facebook

Real name: Khama Billiat

Khama Billiat Born: 19th August 1990

19th August 1990 Age: 33 years (as of 2023)

33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Harare, Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe Spouse: Esnath Munyedawo

Esnath Munyedawo Children: Kingdom Billiat

Khama is the richest football player in South Africa to hail from Zimbabwe. The star has a permanent residence permit in South Africa. He currently plays for Kaizer Chiefs as a forward-second striker. His net worth is about R12 million.

The player allegedly paid lobola for Mzansi TV presenter, singer, and former actress Nomcebo Mthethwa in January 2021. He has a daughter with Esnath Munyedawo, his wife of over ten years. Khama Billiat's house in Zimbabwe is a beauty to behold. He also owns a Range Rover, BMW, Rolls Royce, and more cars.

5. Anthony Laffor – R13.8 million

Anthony running on the pitch with the Liberian national football team's jersey. Photo: @Anthony 'Snoti' Laffor

Source: Facebook

Real name: Anthony Snoti Laffor

Anthony Snoti Laffor Born: 17th February 1985

17th February 1985 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Monrovia, Liberia

The forward-right winger left Mamelodi Sundowns FC in December 2020 and joined Chippa United in March 2021. His net worth of R13.8 million makes him one of the richest soccer players in South Africa.

Laffor reportedly earned R380,000 per month at Mamelodi. Since the player is discreet about his love life, it is unknown whether he is married or single. Laffor owns the AL28 clothing line and drives Ford Everest XLT, BMW 5 series, Mazda CX-5, and BMW X3. He is the highest paid soccer player in South Africa among all players Mzansi clubs have hired from Liberia.

4. Siphiwe Tshabalala - R13.8 million

Siphiwe wearing official attires. Photo: @siphiweshabba

Source: Instagram

Real name: Lawrence Siphiwe Tshabalala

Lawrence Siphiwe Tshabalala Born: 25th September 1984

25th September 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2023)

38 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Soweto, South Africa

Soweto, South Africa Spouse: Bokang Montjane (2016 - present)

Bokang Montjane (2016 - present) Children: Owethu Orefile Temo

Siphiwe does not have a club now but plays for the South African National team as a winger and attacking midfielder. His net worth is estimated at R13.8 million. The player has a beautiful house and several cars. Additionally, he has one child with his wife, Bokang Montjane.

3. Teko Modise – R14.2 million

Modise covering his eyes with blue glasses. Photo: @Therealtekomodise

Source: Facebook

Real name: Teko Tsholofelo Modise

Teko Tsholofelo Modise Born: 22nd December 1982

22nd December 1982 Age: 40 years (as of 2023)

40 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Meadowlands, Soweto, South Africa

Meadowlands, Soweto, South Africa Spouse: Koketso Chipane (2021 - present)

Koketso Chipane (2021 - present) Children: 2

Modise's father, a die-hard fan of the Keizer Chiefs, introduced him to soccer at a young age. The attacking midfielder spent four years at Bucs, where he was named the PSL Footballer of the Year twice. He joined Orlando Pirates in December 2021.

The player married Koketso Chipane in early 2021 and welcomed their son in December. He also has a daughter with Felicia Modise, his wife from 2010 to 2013.

Tsholofelo is worth R14.2 million. He bought a house at Fourways, Johannesburg, in 2016 and has a Jeep, Ford Mustang, and Aston Martin.

2. Itumeleng Khune – R17 million

Real name: Itumeleng Isaac Khune

Itumeleng Isaac Khune Born: 20th June 1987

20th June 1987 Age: 35 years (as of 2023)

35 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Ventersdorp, South Africa

Ventersdorp, South Africa Spouse: Sphelele Makhunga (2019 - present)

Sphelele Makhunga (2019 - present) Children: 2

Goalkeeper Itumeleng joined Kaizer Chiefs on 1st July 2004. He has two kids with his spouse, Sphelele Makhunga. The couple's traditional wedding ceremony was on 16th November 2019.

Itumeleng Khune's salary at Kaizer Chiefs is R450,000 - R480,000 (about $29,200) per month. He is worth about $1.2 million (R17 million), making him the richest soccer player in South Africa. The player owns a house in Johannesburg and drives several luxury cars, from Mercedes Benz to Toyota.

1. Bernard Parker – R20 million

Parker carrying his car's mats. Photo: @bernard_parker_25

Source: Instagram

Real name: Bernard Parker

Bernard Parker Born: 16th March 1986

16th March 1986 Age: 37 years (as of 2023)

37 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Boksburg, South Africa

Boksburg, South Africa Spouse: Wendy Cherry (2012 - present)

Wendy Cherry (2012 - present) Children: Skye Parker and Storm Parker

The Kaizer Chiefs' current forward-second striker became one of its longest-serving team members. His net worth of R20 million ($1.4 million) makes him the richest soccer player in South Africa. Bernard Parker's salary is around R300,000 per month.

The player signed a three-year contract of R10.8 million, exclusive of bonuses, with Kaizer Chiefs in 2015. Bernard has two kids with his wife, Wendy Cherry.

The player bought a house for his mum before purchasing one for his family. Additionally, Bernard drives a Range Rover Evoque and several BMWs.

Who is the most educated soccer player in South Africa?

Percy Tau (of the South African National Team (Bafana Bafana) and the Brighton & Hove Albion FC) is the most educated soccer player in South Africa. He has a degree in Commerce from the University of South Africa.

Other players with degrees are the former Kaizer Chiefs stars' Jimmy Tau, Tefu Mashamaite, Lehlohonolo Majoro, and Tsepo Masilela.

How much is Lucas Radebe worth?

According to the Rich & Famous website, Lucas Radebe's net worth is $13 million. He is among the most successful soccer players for the South African National team. The player was at Leeds United FC in Europe. He retired in 2005 after a stellar 11-year career at Elland Road.

What is Kaizer Motaung's net worth?

Kaizer Motaoung, is worth $60 million. The business mogul is among the wealthiest club owners in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Who is the richest player in South Africa?

The late Anele Ngcongca of Mamelodi Sundowns FC was the richest soccer player in South Africa, with an estimated net worth of R30 million. Bernard Parker now leads with $20 million.

What is Benni McCarthy's net worth?

McCarthy is among the richest retired soccer player in South Africa. The legend took his retirement on 1st July 2013. His net worth is $16 million, and most of his wealth comes from a prolific soccer career in Mzansi and Europe.

Who are the 10 richest soccer players in South Africa?

Sibusiso Vilakazi - $7 million Moeneeb Josephs - $7 million Oupa Manyisa - $8 million Elias Gaspar Pelembe - $10 million Khama Billiat - $12 million Anthony Laffor - $13.8 million Siphiwe Tshabalala - $13.8 million Teko Modise - R14.2 million Itumeleng Khune - $17 million Bernard Parker - $20 million

Most of the richest soccer players in South Africa are from Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs clubs. Since they two are among the wealthiest clubs in the Premier Soccer League, their players earn generous salaries.

READ ALSO: Highest-paid Buccaneers in Orlando Pirates players salary list

Briefly.co.za also published a list of the highest-paid Orlando Pirates players. Since it is one of the most popular and successful teams in South Africa, its fans expected players to be making a fortune.

Does Orlando Pirates meet the fans' expectations? Check out this list to estimate the average salary the club pays its players.

Source: Briefly News