Breyton Paulse made hat trick history with his outstanding performances when debuting for the Stormers and the Springboks, respectively. Having retired in 2007, Briefly.co.za celebrates Paulse's career as a professional athlete and gives insight into his latest hobby. Also, find out more about his childhood on the Cape Town farms and his scandalous wedding disaster.

Breyton Paulse on his way to score during the 2007 Tri Nations match between Australian Wallabies and the South African Springboks. Photo: Lee Warren

Starting his life during the Apartheid, Paulse did not have the easiest of times. Even years later, the mixed-race athlete struggled to be accepted into his predominantly white team. However, once South Africa witnessed his skills on the rugby field, he soon became a national treasure. The young fullback represented the Springboks at the 2003 and 2007 Rugby World Cup before his retirement.

Breyton Paulse's profile

Full Name: Breyton Paulse

Breyton Paulse Nickname: Bretjie

Bretjie Gender: Male

Male Date of Birth: 25 April 1976

25 April 1976 Breyton Paulse's age: 43 in 2021

43 in 2021 Zodiac: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: De Keur, Koue Bokkeveld

De Keur, Koue Bokkeveld School: Stellenbosch University.

Stellenbosch University. Occupation: Professional athlete

Professional athlete Breyton Paulse's teams: Stormers and Springboks

and Breyton Paulse's position: Wing/ fullback

Wing/ fullback Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: Mixed race

Mixed race Breyton Paulse's spouse: ex-fianceé Hailey Lesch

ex-fianceé Hailey Lesch Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Breyton Paulse's weight: 80kg (176lbs)

80kg (176lbs) Breyton Paulse's height: 1.78m (5ft10")

1.78m (5ft10") Breyton Paulse's net worth: estimated $1.5 million

estimated $1.5 million Breyton Paulse's salary: unconfirmed (retired)

unconfirmed (retired) Breyton Paulse's contact details:

Instagram: @Breyty (16.2k)

@Breyty (16.2k) Twitter: @BreytonPaulse

@BreytonPaulse Facebook: Breyton Paulse

Breyton Paulse (R) celebrates with Western Province teammate Sireli Naqelevuki during the Currie Cup Rugby match between Western Province and Boland Cavaliers, 2007. Photo: Tertius Pickard

Early life

Having being born in 1976 (43 years of age in 2021) in the small town farm community of the Koue Bokkeveld in the Western Cape, Paulse attended Skurweberg Secondary School. He participated in many school sports, including cricket, athletics, soccer, and, of course, rugby.

"When I started walking I already had a ball in my hand. I grew up in a rugby-mad family. That's why I have such a great passion for the game."

He was fortunate enough to receive a Stellenbosch University education, which was a life-changing opportunity for the future Springbok.

'It was my ticket to a better life, having grown up while sometimes not knowing where the next meal would come from. The day I got my matric results was one of the highlights of my life.'

Breyton Paulse's family

Born to Setta Visagie, Breyton Paulse's father remains unknown, although he clearly influenced the young boy growing up.

"My father was rugby player, my grandfather was a rugby player."

Paulse had another father figure in Charl Du Toit, a neighbouring farmer who sponsored his education at Stellenbosch Univerity, which helped kick-start his professional athlete career.

Breyton Paulse is congratulated by team mate Bryan Habana after scoring the Springbok try during the Tri-Nations international rugby match between South Africa and Australia, 2005. Photo: David Rogers

Breyton Paulse's try celebration

Although criticised for his small build being inefficient for the sport, Paulse scored a hat trick of tries in his first appearance on the rugby field in the Currie Cup in 1996. He performed the same feat in 1999 at his debut appearance with the Springboks against Italy, ending with another hat trick finish. By 7 August 2005, he has played with the Springboks in 54 matches and scored a total of 22 tries for his team.

He proceeded to move overseas to France, where he played for Clermont Auvergne but returned to South Africa to join the Stormers in 2006.

Breyton Paulse's South African Rugby Union career:

Western Province: 1996-2007

Stormers: 1998-2007

Springboks: 1999-2007

Breyton Paulse salutes the crowd after playing his final match during the Super 12 match between the Stormers and the Cats at Newlands Stadium on May 7, 2005. Photo: Touchline

Is Breyton Paulse married?

On 16 December 2004, Hailey Lesch was due to become Breyton Paulse's wife. Wild speculations have been circled by the media, with no definitive proof besides the fact that the couple separated for "personal and professional reasons". The wedding was due to be held at the Zevenwacht Wine Estate in Kuilsriver, Cape Town, and Lesch had already paid R15000 for her dream wedding dress, for which she was reimbursed.

"I can also confirm that Breyton did not run away and that he had also ensured that all costs that were incurred up until I called the wedding off, have been settled."

Details regarding what happened with Breyton Paulse's house, which he bought with his fiancee, are unknown. The property was reportedly purchased for R1.4 million.

Is Breyton Paulse in a relationship?

The original statement made in 2004 was that the wedding was had only been postponed. To substantiate this claim, more than one friend of the couple came forward to declare that:

"They're fine, they're talking and everything is fine."

However, the wedding never took place as the couple was not able to resolve the situation. Paulse has since kept his private life and relationship status out of the media, although he is believed to be single currently.

Breyton Paulse is not an avid cyclist with mountain biking race partner Johan Coetzee. Photo: @Breyty/Instagram

From the 'Boks to the bikes

This former Springbok has since taken up mountain biking to keep himself fit and entertained. Paulse has competed in the ABSA Cape Epic in 2009, the African Mountain Bike Race, and the Momentum Health Tankwa Trek in 2019. Johan Coetzee is usually Paulse's cycling partner, but unfortunately, their favourite race, the Tankwa Trek, has been cancelled for 2021 due to COVID regulations.

How old is Breyton Paulse?

Currently 43 in 2021, the former Stormer has not let age stop him from keeping active. His last professional rugby match was at the age of 31, where South Africa played against New Zealand in 2007. In his Springbok career, Paulse has scored 26 tries in 10 Tour matches and 64 Test games.

Breyton Paulse performs a backflip after scoring a try during the 2007 Tri Nations match between Australian Wallabies and the South African Springboks 2007. Photo: Robert Gray

Paulse is conclusive evidence that size does not matter and that you should not heed people's opinions of your potential abilities. This "small-build" rugby star has proven himself a force to be reckoned with and has shown South Africa exactly why he should not be underestimated. He has impressed the Springboks and the Stormers with his speed, agility and athletic skills. We wish him all the best in his mountain biking adventures and thank him for his contribution to South African rugby.

