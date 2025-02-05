The Ranakas family spokesperson, Nompumelelo Ranaka previously shared Katlego's cause of death

The reality TV and radio personality star passed away on Thursday, 23 January 2025 at 24 years

South Africans are paying tribute to the rising star who was buried on Saturday, 1 February 2025

Katlego Ranaka's aunt, Nompumelelo reveals her cause of death. Image: Katlego Ranaka

Businesswoman and reality TV star, Nompumelelo Ranaka recently shared Katlego's cause of death, who passed away on 23 January.

The Ranakas bid farewell to Katlego at her funeral service this past Saturday, 1 February at South Park Memorial in Gauteng province.

Katlego Manaka's aunt, Nompumelelo Ranaka recently revealed to News24 that her 24-year-old niece passed away from natural causes on Thursday, 23 January.

Katlego leaves behind her four-year-old son, Mpho, her siblings, parents, extended family, and grandparents.

Reality TV star Katlego Ranaka's aunt reveals her cause of death. Images: Katlego Ranaka

Katlego Ranaka was a student

Former Rhythm City and Isidingo actress Manaka Ranaka reveals that her daughter, Katlego Ranaka was studying animal production at Ekurhuleni Agricultural College when she passed away.

Daily Sun reports that Manaka's daughter studied agriculture because she loved animals.

At her memorial service, the reality TV star's classmates revealed that the 24-year-old was in her third year and was meant to complete her diploma on Friday, 31 January.

Social media user @ngenyaneAndiswa recently revealed that legendary singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka also paid tribute to the rising star. The legendary singer shared that Katlego was a respectful child.

Chaka Chaka added that it's painful to lose a daughter and she's sorry that Katlego didn't make it to 30. The songwriter also shared that she understands that her sister, Thandokuhle will feel lonely because she and Katlego Ranaka were like twins and encouraged her to hand in there.

Manaka Ranaka pays tribute to her daughter

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka paid tribute to her 24-year-old daughter, Katlego Manaka.

The Generations: The Legacy actress took to her Instagram account to bid farewell to her first daughter who passed away on Thursday, 23 January.

South Africans and industry colleagues took to her comment section to comfort the legendary actress.

