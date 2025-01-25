Actress Manaka Ranaka has broken her silence since her daughter, Katlego Manaka's passing

The Stokvel and Generations: The Legacy actress took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to her first daughter

South Africans and industry colleagues took to her comment section to comfort the legendary actress

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

‘Generations: The Legacy’ actress Manaka Ranaka remembers Katlego: Images: Manaka Ranaka and Katlego Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Actress Manaka Ranaka has confirmed her daughter, Katlego Ranaka's passing after her other daughter, Thandokuhle Manaka, who recently graduated announced on her Instagram that her sister had died.

The legendary actress took to her Instagram story on Saturday, 25 January to pay tribute to her 24-year-old daughter, Katlego, who passed away on Friday, 23 January 2025.

"Oh, my beautiful angel. #RIPKatlegoRanaka," she wrote.

The Stokvel actress also celebrated her late daughter, Katlego Manaka's birthday in November 2024. She wrote on her Instagram account:

"Happy birthday to the 1st born, the 1st grandchild, the 1st niece. The best big sister to my children. Happy birthday my 1st love @katlego_ranaka. I love you, long-time my big girl," she said.

Manaka also shared a candle and blank post on her Instagram account this weekend.

'Generations: The Legacy' actress Manaka Ranaka pays tribute to her daughter Katlego. Images: Katlego Ranaka and Manaka Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Katlego was Manaka's first daughter

The former Stokvel actress Manaka Ranaka revealed in previous interviews that she was told to abort her first child, Katlego, or lose her job.

Ranaka reflected on the hardship she faced when she first fell pregnant with her first-born child.

She shared on her Instagram account in 2020:

“Happy birthday mama. The one who made me a mother. The one who made me a Gmom (grandmother). You @kay.stone_core are such a blessing in my life. We were so meant to be. 20 years of doing this life thing together, and I’ve never looked back since. I remember when the women I worked for told me to abort you and I was like, la hlanya (y'all are crazy), they fired me!” she recalled.

The actress drags South African women

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in August 2024 that actress Manaka Ranaka slammed South African women.

In a scathing video, Ranaka dragged South African women who are willing to sell their identities to foreigners.

Source: Briefly News