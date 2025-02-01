Generations: The Legacy actress Manaka Ranaka bid farewell to her daughter Katlego Ranaka at her funeral service

The Stokvel star's 24-year-old daughter passed away on Thursday, 23 January, and was be buried on Saturday, 1 February

South Africans took to social media on Saturday to comfort the reality TV star and her family

Manaka Ranaka bids farewell to her daughter Katlego. Images: Katlego Ranaka and Lerato Mabuza

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress Manaka Ranaka said her goodbyes to her firstborn daughter, Katlego Ranaka on Saturday during her funeral service.

Manaka's tribute comes a day after her sister, Dineo Ranaka's farewell speech to her niece at her memorial service on Thursday, 30 January.

TikToker @motsomedupe shared a video of the actress' tribute to her daughter on Saturday, 1 February.

Manaka begins her tribute by stating that her firstborn daughter, Katlego was her day one, the one who made her a mother.

The actress also reveals that she felt her daughter leave this world, and her womb felt it. She adds that she saw her daughter last night and the family will keep her memory alive for themselves and the sake of her son. She also thanks everyone for making her daughter feel seen and special.

Manaka's voice also breaks during her farewell speech to her late daughter.

"Till we meet again," she says.

South Africans comfort Manaka

@_LeratoMabuza wrote on X:

"It's how she can still comfort Dineo even when she is hurting."

@NdivhuwoBarnes said:

"The pain I wouldn’t want to experience."

@NcebaBolani replied:

"May the Lord Jesus heal your heart. May He strengthen you to truly live the rest of your life without this pain hindering you. May the Lord restore your joy and your smile once again. Run into His loving embrace and let him mend your broken pieces."

@Griseldah13 wrote:

"That time the real grief hasn’t started…after the burial and everyone goes away…that’s when it will start all over again. Lord, I’m so sad for her man."

@KabeloBannister said:

"Losing a child is the worst thing ever. I lost my 29-year-old son on the 18th of January 2025. I’m so hurt. I’m in a difficult situation. I’m only asking for your prayers."

Actress Manaka Ranaka Bids Farewell to her daughter Katlego. Images: Katlego Ranaka and Dineo Ranaka

Source: Instagram

Katlego Ranaka's last IG post to son

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this January that reality TV Katlego Ranaka, who passed away this past week publicly shared her love for her son.

The Ranakas reality TV star revealed in several Instagram posts over the years that her son was the love of her life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News