A delivery driver for the South African grocery app Checkers Sixty60 shared an uplifting Instagram vlog of his daily work routine

He spent money on a reward for himself, which served as a meaningful milestone, highlighting the delivery driver's life improvement

The video sparked support on social media, with viewers celebrating his work ethic and the results of his honest labour

Hardworking Sixty60 driver shows the result of the daily grind in a video. Image: @eliel_the_one

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming display of dedication and self-improvement, a delivery driver for the popular Checkers Sixty60 recently shared an inspiring Instagram Reel of his workday on 9 June 2026, and its tangible rewards. The grocery delivery driver captured the progression of his busy shifts. He demonstrated how he used his hard-earned delivery wages to purchase a kitchen upgrade for himself.

The delivery driver's video was posted to social media as a genuine celebration of a personal milestone. He proved that his commitment to fulfilling orders is slowly helping him move up in life, elevating his standard of living. After a day of hard work, he came home with a new treasured possession: an air fryer that he happily unboxed. He gazed at the new appliance in satisfaction. Watch the video below:

SA cheers for CheckersSixty 60 driver

The public response to the Checkers delivery driver’s video has been overwhelmingly positive, filled with heartfelt encouragement and respect. Viewers flooded the comment section to congratulate him on his new air fryer, recognising it as more than just a new appliance. Read the comments below:

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CheckersSixty60 driver's aifyer purchase appliance stands as a testament to hard work and patience. Image: Ludovic Delot

Source: UGC

steven.muntingh said:

"Bro is gonna LOVE his new air fryer."

jessicaleighvdwalt wrote:

"Stay safe on the roads! Thank you for putting a smile on so many face👏"

c.j_smith added:

"And he still does it all in under 60 minutes! Iconic 🕺🏽"

_morgazz13 commented:

"Keep doing you, king, love the work you put in for the economy🙏🏽"

ffssarahwdym applauded him:

"Thank you for your service for real 🙌"

katlegopilane_ admired the hard worker:

"This job on its own looks very hard to do, imagine having to film doing it as well, and it comes out this good. Keep doing your thing, champ.👊🏾🔥"

mdupreex was impressed:

"This is wonderful. Be safe, brother. I love your beautiful home. You are a beautiful human."

gerhard08_ was happy for the man:

"The goats of this country ❤️"

Checkers Sixty60 driver shares workday

Briefly News previously reported that a Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver gave people a glimpse into his daily routine, showing the work behind one of South Africa’s fastest-growing convenience services.

TikTok creator @eliel_banza shared a vlog on 19 May 2026 documenting his typical day as a delivery driver. The video followed him from the moment he woke up and prepared for work to putting on his uniform, eating breakfast and eventually heading out on deliveries.

Food and grocery delivery services have become increasingly popular across South Africa over recent years as convenience shopping continues gaining momentum. Many consumers now rely on app-based delivery options for everyday purchases, creating growing demand for drivers across major cities.

Source: Briefly News