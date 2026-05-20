A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver shared a video showing his full routine from waking up to completing deliveries

The vlog highlighted the growing role delivery workers play as online grocery shopping becomes increasingly common

The creator also shared a motivational message encouraging people not to give up on their ambitions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Checkers Sixty60 delivery driver gave people a glimpse into his daily routine, showing the work behind one of South Africa’s fastest-growing convenience services.

The picture on the left showed the river after delivering his orders. Image: @eliel_banza

Source: TikTok

TikTok creator @eliel_banza shared a vlog on 19 May 2026 documenting his typical day as a delivery driver. The video followed him from the moment he woke up and prepared for work to putting on his uniform, eating breakfast and eventually heading out on deliveries.

Food and grocery delivery services have become increasingly popular across South Africa over recent years as convenience shopping continues gaining momentum. Many consumers now rely on app-based delivery options for everyday purchases, creating growing demand for drivers across major cities.

Delivery drivers often spend long hours navigating traffic, weather conditions and tight schedules to ensure customers receive orders efficiently. The creator also shared a motivational message alongside the clip.

"As the new week begins, this song reminded me that the calendar is just a fake illusion. All we really have is day and night. So don't let time or age discourage you from pursuing your ambitions. It's never too late to start again."

Driving South Africa's modern retail boom

The clip by user @eliel_banza highlighted the daily responsibilities delivery drivers face while helping customers receive groceries and household essentials quickly. The message resonated with many people who praised his work ethic and dedication.

The growth of South Africa’s delivery economy has also created employment opportunities for people looking to earn income through logistics and transport services. As convenience shopping continues expanding, drivers remain an important part of keeping modern retail systems moving.

The picture on the left showed Eliel preparing breakfast before he starts the day. Image: @eliel_banza

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applaud the hustle behind delivering

MaMiya wrote:

“Thank you, my brother, for putting ROLL ON to spread the awareness. 🙏”

Dimpho Moshe wrote:

“Which country are you from, my brother?”

Alex Jade wrote:

“Not every foreigner is a criminal or here for bad reasons. Some of us came legally, worked hard, built families, paid rent, supported businesses, and contributed positively to society.”

𝐍𝐃𝐔𝐍𝐀 𝐘𝐀𝐙𝐀 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 wrote:

“The best part of this video he kneeled down and asked God for safe travels and protection 🙏”

All things Jane wrote:

“Please be safe on the road, don’t rush with the orders and risk your life, we will wait. ✨”

Mia Vhana wrote:

“We need people like you, my brother, honest money 100%.”

Rosejuki wrote:

“You gained a follower when you prayed.”

Mapitso Komane wrote:

“I enjoyed watching this. So authentic. 🤝”

Loverofgod wrote:

“Being a true hard worker! 🔥 It's a good trait.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about delivery drivers

A moving display of unity was seen in Durban recently when a significant number of motorbike delivery drivers joined a march aimed at restoring the city.

A delivery driver encouraged matric learners to embrace academic setbacks as stepping stones to future success.

A heart-warming video showed the moment a 21-year-old content creator stepped in to help a delivery driver whose car broke down at his gate.

Source: Briefly News