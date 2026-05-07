A moving display of unity was seen in Durban recently when a significant number of motorbike delivery drivers joined a march aimed at restoring the city

The group's video was shared on Facebook, where many online users were touched by the Zulu men and women's courage and their love for the country

Social media users flooded the comments praising the group for their peaceful approach to things, and the police, who worked well with them

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A large group of motorbike delivery drivers gathered at the start of the Durban march. Image: Select Africa TV

Source: Facebook

The March and March organisation, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu of Amabhinca Nation, held an anti-illegal immigration protest targeting Durban’s city centre. The group's main demand was for undocumented foreign nationals to leave Mzansi.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Select Africa TV on 6 May 2026, where many viewers showed their support for the protesters, noting that the country would be a better place if it were governed by them.

The peaceful march organised by the group March and March led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma involved 1,000 participants, including South African food delivery drivers. In numbers, local delivery bikers from retailers such as Pick n Pay ASAP, Checkers Sixty60, Uber Eats and more moved with the masses from King Dinuzulu Park to Point Road and City Hall.

The peaceful Durban CBD march

They requested that local drivers be prioritised and that all undocumented foreign nationals leave the country. The march forced many stores around the Durban CBD to close as the men moved between the streets.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loved the peaceful Durban march

The clip gained massive views and over 1.1K comments from social media users who shared their opinions about the march. Many viewers were impressed by the organisation's determination to restore Mzansi by getting rid of crime offenders and illegal immigrants. Some praised the Zulu nation for its fearless nature and the KZN police department for the peaceful march, saying they were our hope for a safer and cleaner country. Others noted that the citizens had lost hope in the government and had decided to take matters into their own hands.

Viewers were touched by the unity display of the Zulu tribe. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Sindo Xolile said:

"I don’t care who says what. Zulus are powerful, umona phansi (jealous down)."

User @Lebo WahaMotloung commented:

"The people shall govern and police at the same time."

User @Padzee Padzo Mabaso asked:

"They said Jacinta is going to march alone. What's this?"

User @Buhle Vengwa said:

"Police this time understand the assignment. Asibonge lapho man in blue.'

User @Baby Soil shared:

"Take a lot, Mr D, Uber Eats and Sixty 60 entered the building."

User @Keitumetse Tsamai commented:

"Kenna moPedi (I am Pedi), but I have to give it to the Zulu people, you guys are united on a common goal. As a Pedi man, I can just SBWL (wish)."

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Source: Briefly News