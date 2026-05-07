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“Zulus Are Powerful Jealous Down”: Delivery Drivers Join Anti-immigration Protest in KZN, SA Moved
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“Zulus Are Powerful Jealous Down”: Delivery Drivers Join Anti-immigration Protest in KZN, SA Moved

by  Bongiwe Mati
3 min read
  • A moving display of unity was seen in Durban recently when a significant number of motorbike delivery drivers joined a march aimed at restoring the city
  • The group's video was shared on Facebook, where many online users were touched by the Zulu men and women's courage and their love for the country
  • Social media users flooded the comments praising the group for their peaceful approach to things, and the police, who worked well with them

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Protesters moved in a peaceful procession through the heart of the Durban CBD
A large group of motorbike delivery drivers gathered at the start of the Durban march. Image: Select Africa TV
Source: Facebook

The March and March organisation, led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu of Amabhinca Nation, held an anti-illegal immigration protest targeting Durban’s city centre. The group's main demand was for undocumented foreign nationals to leave Mzansi.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Select Africa TV on 6 May 2026, where many viewers showed their support for the protesters, noting that the country would be a better place if it were governed by them.

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The peaceful march organised by the group March and March led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma involved 1,000 participants, including South African food delivery drivers. In numbers, local delivery bikers from retailers such as Pick n Pay ASAP, Checkers Sixty60, Uber Eats and more moved with the masses from King Dinuzulu Park to Point Road and City Hall.

The peaceful Durban CBD march

They requested that local drivers be prioritised and that all undocumented foreign nationals leave the country. The march forced many stores around the Durban CBD to close as the men moved between the streets.

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Watch the Facebook reel below:

SA loved the peaceful Durban march

The clip gained massive views and over 1.1K comments from social media users who shared their opinions about the march. Many viewers were impressed by the organisation's determination to restore Mzansi by getting rid of crime offenders and illegal immigrants. Some praised the Zulu nation for its fearless nature and the KZN police department for the peaceful march, saying they were our hope for a safer and cleaner country. Others noted that the citizens had lost hope in the government and had decided to take matters into their own hands.

Others praised Jacinta for starting the movement, calling her a real leader
Viewers were touched by the unity display of the Zulu tribe. Image: Ninthgrid
Source: UGC

User @Sindo Xolile said:

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March and March protesters return to Durban demanding action on illegal immigration

"I don’t care who says what. Zulus are powerful, umona phansi (jealous down)."

User @Lebo WahaMotloung commented:

"The people shall govern and police at the same time."

User @Padzee Padzo Mabaso asked:

"They said Jacinta is going to march alone. What's this?"

User @Buhle Vengwa said:

"Police this time understand the assignment. Asibonge lapho man in blue.'

User @Baby Soil shared:

"Take a lot, Mr D, Uber Eats and Sixty 60 entered the building."

User @Keitumetse Tsamai commented:

"Kenna moPedi (I am Pedi), but I have to give it to the Zulu people, you guys are united on a common goal. As a Pedi man, I can just SBWL (wish)."

3 Briefly News law-enforcement related articles

  • An old video of Lt General Mkhwanazi declaring that a ban on alcohol would solve the crime issue in townships sparked division in Mzansi.
  • A proud law enforcement officer showed up at her UNISA graduation dressed in a full SAPS uniform, a skirt, heels, and even a blazer, giving many in her field ideas for theirs.
  • A woman shared a video of herself and three women celebrating joining the law enforcement department as Metro police officers, and Mzansi congratulated her.

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

Tags:
KZN - KwaZulu-NatalSouth African Police Service - SAPS
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