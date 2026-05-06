An alleged foreign national drug dealer was arrested during a protest by March and March in Durban on 6 May 2026

A video of the incident surfaced online, showing ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo assisting police with the arrest of the individual

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the video, Khumalo's actions and the presence of foreigners in the country

ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo assisted police in the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Durban, sparking a debate online. Image: News24/7 Update

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – A video showing the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in Durban has set social media alight.

The video, taken during demonstrations in the city on 6 May 2026, shows an alleged drug dealer being escorted by police and ActionSA's Xolani Khumalo. The incident happened during a protest led by March and March in Durban, which attracted more than 1,000 people.

Members of the movement, who were also joined by representatives of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party and ActionSA, marched from King Dinuzulu Park to Point Road, where they demanded that police check the buildings for people who they said were undocumented immigrants operating as drug dealers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Alleged drug dealer apprehended by police

During the stop at Point Road, marchers surrounded a block of flats, demanding that police search the property. Video then surfaced showing members of the police escorting an individual out.

ActionSA’s Khumalo, who is also popular for hosting the anti-drug TV show Sizok’thola, was seen assisting as the man was led away between cheering crowds.

Marchers celebrated the arrest of the man, who they claimed was an illegal immigrant, as police moved him along quickly in case the crowds sought to take matters into their own hands.

Only illegal immigrants have a reason to worry

Speaking to the media about the protests in Durban, March and March leader, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, said that legal immigrants had nothing to worry about. She also called on them to make their voices heard about illegal immigration in South Africa.

“We don’t have a problem with people coming into the country. We keep on saying that.”

“Immigrants must come in legally. The same way we always go to other countries,” she stated.

March and March held a protest in Durban on 6 May 2026. Image: @Patriot_S_A

Source: Twitter

South Africans react to the video

Social media users weighed in on the video of Khumalo with the alleged dealer, sharing mixed reactions to it.

@Ceevukay claimed:

“We are doing their job, ngoku. I need Mkhwanazi’s men to wake up when we are doing these marches. We are giving them all the answers. They were not prepared, and they need to do it better.”

@LugileK stated:

“Acting for dumb people. In a province like KZN, do you think a drug dealer is just chilling? This Xolani is putting his drug runners in positions. When are we going to start arresting drug sniffers?”

@Rosseforp321 said:

“The only disappointment is that three days later, he will be out and all would have moved on.”

@PatX2020 added:

“Come 4 November 2026, we are voting for Xolani. We are voting for ActionSA.”

@bubunomfundou claimed:

“It will be the government who let us down in this movement that has begun.”

@RealMolao stated:

“We are definitely making progress now.”

@Nompu90570329 exclaimed:

“South Africa is being cleaned and cleaned. I love this so much.”

@mkgotse agreed:

“They are cleaning Durban.”

Shooting reported during drug operation involving Khumalo

Briefly News reported in February 2026 that there was a shooting during a drug operation in Ekurhuleni involving Khumalo.

The party highlighted ongoing violence from drug syndicates and demanded decisive action to restore law and order.

South Africans took to social media, calling for more clarity as the matter involved the party's mayoral candidate for Ekurhuleni.

Source: Briefly News