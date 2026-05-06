DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— National Coloured Congress president Fadiel Adams is expected to appear in court in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 6 May 2026 after he was arrested in the Western Cape the previous day. His lawyer will challenge his arrest.

NCC president Fadiel Adams will be in court on 6 May. Images: @TheTruthPanther/ X and Chris Ryan

Source: UGC

According to SABC News, Adams’ lawyer, Bruce Hendricks, said that the arrest was unlawful. He said that Adams is not a flight risk, is not a danger to society and will not commit another crime. He also noted that the offence Adams is under arrest for occurred in January 2025.

Why was Adams arrested?

The South African Police Service (SAPS) issued an arrest warrant for Adams after he was accused of interfering in the murder case of former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa. Magaqa was killed in 2017 in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal, after uncovering corruption in the Umzimkhulu Local Municipality.

Adams was accused of speaking to the hitman at a crucial stage of the investigation. The Political Killings Task Team urged him to hand himself in to the police after multiple attempts to reach him at the provided addresses were unsuccessful.

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Adams defended himself and denied the allegations against him. He confirmed that he spoke to the hitman, who provided him with information, which he relayed to the police and Parliament. He also previously accused the Political Killings Task Team of targeting him after men claiming to be police raided a house in Mitchell’s Plain and searched the house until they could confirm that he was not in the house. However, he handed himself over to the police and was taken to Cape Town Central Police Station.

Source: Briefly News