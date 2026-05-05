JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The South African Police Service is investigating the brutal murder of City of Johannesburg security official Thulasizwe Gasa, who was killed in an informal settlement on 2 May 2026.

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A City Power officer was killed in an informal settlement in Johannesburg. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, Gasa was shot three times and was found lying on a path between the shacks inside the Shalazile Informal Settlement in Denver. An unknown number of suspects took his cellphone and firearm during the shooting. He was shot 30 metres from the Shalazile microgrid plant.

City Power condemns the incident

Gasa was deployed to guard the microgrid plant. City Power called on Shalazile informal settlement residents to provide the police with information that could help in apprehending the suspects, as the motive behind the shooting was not known. However, it’s suspected that it was linked to an attempt to steal microgrid infrastructure. City Power CEO Charles Tlouane said Gasa died while carrying out his duties to protect infrastructure.

Gasa’s death happened a little over a month after the murder of another government employee. Emfuleni Municipality employee Martha Rantsofu was gunned down outside a tyre shop in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March 2026. Martha was a senior clerk and had recently received a promotion to acting accountant when she was killed.

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Her brother told SowetanLIVE that when he saw her body, his heart was ripped apart. He pointed out that Martha was involved in a case against a property developer. He also slammed the police for not providing them with feedback after the Political Killings Task Team allegedly took over the case.

Source: Briefly News