A Mozambican spitting cobra made itself at home in someone’s bed in KwaZulu-Natal, giving the homeowners the fright of a lifetime. Snake awareness page Slangboere shared photos of the incident on Facebook on 14 May 2026, and South Africans had plenty to say about it.

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Pictures of the snake enjoying the warmth of the bed, and the being rescued. Images: Slangboere

Source: Facebook

A snake catcher was called to safely remove the reptile before anyone got hurt.

The cobra was spotted just in time when the homeowners went to bed for the night. They called a snake catcher immediately, which experts say is exactly the right thing to do.

Know your snake zones

The Mozambican spitting cobra is commonly found in KZN, the North West, Mpumalanga, and Limpopo. Slangboere warned that the snake often crawls into beds because it is warm and offers shelter.

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Parents in affected provinces were urged to teach their children to check their beds before sleeping. The cobra can spit venom accurately from up to 2.5 metres away. If the venom gets into your eyes, wash them immediately with any liquid available, including water, soda, milk, or even urine.

The snake’s venom is both cytotoxic and neurotoxic, which means bites cause serious tissue damage. It is responsible for a large number of snake bites across South Africa each year.

Online reactions were divided, with some saying they would not hesitate to kill it, poisonous or not.

See the images in the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the sighting

Ally Murray commented:

"Thank you so much for informing us what to do if such a calamity should befall one."

Engela Trollip

"Kill the devilish thing! He is picking on people and their numbers are out of control."

Source: Briefly News