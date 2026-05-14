“Keep It Up”: Ntokozo ‘KwaMfana’ Dube Unboxes KZN Village Home After Years of Building From Nothing
KwaZulu-Natal content creator Ntokozo Joy Dube, known online as ntokozojoydube_KwaMfana, has finally given his fans the big reveal they had been waiting for. That is the unboxing of his newly built village home.
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Dube shared the milestone on social media in May 2026, and the response from Mzansi was overwhelming, with thousands of followers celebrating the moment as their own.
Brick by brick
The content creator has been documenting every step of building his rural home, which he affectionately calls “uRondo,” on TikTok for months. From laying bricks and painting walls to landscaping the yard in muddy, rainy conditions, nothing was off-limits for his audience.
He leaned on his followers throughout the process for input on colour schemes, furniture choices, and interior styling. That back-and-forth built a community that felt personally invested in seeing the house come together.
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Dube has described the project as more than just a renovation but about rewriting his own story. He wanted to fix his background and build a stable, welcoming family space from scratch.
His content regularly shows a man who works hard, plans carefully, and stays grounded in gratitude. The house reveal landed as a full-circle moment for both Dube and the people who followed along.
Watch the unboxing in the Facebook clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the clip
Nomah Nomah commented:
“I like the fact that he can get his hands dirty. 🥰👌Wow!”
Sombu Garson said:
“I like what you are doing, and you put God in all this, keep it up.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za