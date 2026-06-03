Emtee's estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, posted graphic images on her social media page amid her toxic fallout with her rapper ex-husband

Following their high-profile break-up, the former lovers have used social media as an outlet to voice their frustrations about their tumultuous marriage, with their latest back-and-forth raising concerns among fans

Nicole's post arrived just minutes after Emtee leaked their apparent private messages, which ignited another heated debate about the troubled couple's relationship

The latest online battle between Emtee and Nicole Chinsamy raised concerns. Images: emteethehustla, kendallchinsamy

Source: Instagram

The highly public and volatile fallout between South African hip-hop artist Emtee and his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, has taken another deeply concerning turn. Following a lengthy and turbulent 12-year union, the Roll Up hitmaker seemingly confirmed their official divorce in early 2026. However, despite their separation, the former couple’s toxic dynamic has continued to play out across social media timelines.

On Wednesday, 3 June, Nicole shocked followers by sharing a disturbing collage of photos on her Instagram story. The graphic images showed a woman's body covered in noticeable bruises and scratches. Alongside the pictures, the collage featured photos of a broken door and pieces of shattered cardboard scattered across a floor, pointing to a scene of violence.

Accompanying the images, Nicole penned an emotional caption expressing her exhaustion and a desire to move on from the past.

"I want peace. I want healing. I want to move forward," Chinsamy wrote. "It's exhausting when someone keeps trying to pull you back into a chapter you've already chosen to leave behind."

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Emtee's ex-wife, Nicole Chinsamy, shared several disturbing images of a woman covered in bruises and scratches. Image: rapkulture_za

Source: Twitter

The distressing post arrived just minutes after Emtee had taken to his own social media accounts to leak a screenshot of private text messages. The messages, presumed to be from Nicole, informed the rapper that she had officially moved on with her life and urged him to do the same.

Given the couple's well-documented and messy history, which has previously included domestic violence allegations and a brief, failed reconciliation, the photos immediately ignited a firestorm online. While fans flooded social media platforms with concern, many began making unverified claims, speculating that the woman in the graphic images was Nicole and that the bruises may have been inflicted by her rapper ex-husband.

While neither party has confirmed nor denied the public speculation, the images and screenshots have renewed concern for the welfare of their family. The former couple share three children from their twelve-year relationship.

See the disturbing pictures here.

Nicole Chinsamy legally changes her surname

The disturbing social media back-and-forth marks a definitive end to any hopes of an amicable co-parenting relationship between Nicole and Emtee any time soon. In a separate social media update prior to the text leak, Nicole seemingly revealed to her followers that she has officially reverted to using her maiden surname.

In a move that signalled the absolute end of her marriage to Emtee, Nicole posted a photo of her updated driver's license to celebrate reclaiming her maiden name. For her, the change was about much more than legal paperwork.

"Today, I got more than my maiden surname back. I got my identity, my peace, and my freedom back, too."

By dropping the rapper's last name, the mother of three showed the public that she intends to permanently close the chapter on her marriage to Emtee, even as the messy drama of their past continues to play out online.

See Nicole Chinsamy's post below.

Zoe Mthiyane opens up about relationship with Robert Marawa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Zoe Mthiyane explaining what led to the end of her relationship with Robert Marawa.

The former Generations actress spoke about a major red flag that made her look at her former partner differently, saying there was no turning back from it.

Source: Briefly News