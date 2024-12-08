Lolo Wood's height and biography: Facts about Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex-partner

Lauren "Lolo" Wood has become a social media star, model, and television personality. Aside from her vibrant personality as a model, she is best known for her relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. Having dated an NFL star, many are now curious about Lolo Wood's height.

Lolo Wood and her ex-partner, Odell Beckham Jr. Photo: @lolowood_ on Instagram, Phillip Faraone on Getty Images (modified by author)

Lolo Wood is more than an alluring face on Instagram. She starred in the sixth and seventh seasons of the popular MTV comedy show Wild' N Out. With a strong passion for fitness and wellness, she has inspired many. Her content is well-put-together and engaging, sharing beauty routines and fitness tips.

Profile summary

Full name Lauren Wood Nickname Lolo Wood Gender Female Date of birth 13 March 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Orientation Straight Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 125 lbs (57 kg) Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Mother Reita Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Ex-partner Odell Beckham Jr Children 1 College Horry Georgetown Technical College Profession Social media model, TV personality Net worth $1-$5 million Social media Instagram

Lolo Wood's height and body measurements

The TV personality and Instagram star stands 5'7" (170 cm) tall. Lolo Wood's weight is 125 pounds (57 kg) and her body measurements are 34-24-34 inches.

Lauren Wood, professionally known as Lolo Wood, shares motivational fitness content on her Instagram, promoting self-discipline and consistency in workouts. Sharing a sneak peek into her workout routine with her followers, she shared the following in an Instagram post on 21 September 2021:

Do you like working out in the AM or PM? I usually don't get a good enough energy burst till evening. But I love how I feel after I get it done before noon.

Facts about Lolo Wood. Photo: @lolowood_ (modified by author)

Who is Lolo Wood?

Lauren is an American-born Instagram star, fitness model, and TV personality. She is known for her remarkable Instagram presence, TV appearances, and relationship with American NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

Lolo Wood's age as of 2024 is 31. She was born on 13 March 1993 in Texas, United States of America. The model grew up in Texas, United States, alongside two sisters, Ashley and Maleah.

Though little is known about Lolo Wood's parents, her mother is Reita. The TV personality had her college education at Horry Georgetown Technical College.

Modelling and TV show career

As a fitness enthusiast, the social media star launched a career in modelling through Instagram. By sharing relatable and captivating content on fashion, fitness, lifestyle, and wellness, Lolo Wood's Instagram account rapidly grew, and she currently boasts almost two million followers.

Her vast following earned her brand endorsement deals. She often flaunts brands like Novex, Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, and Hot Miami Styles. According to Yahoo Entertainment, between 2014 and 2016, the model was featured on the sixth and seventh seasons of Nick Cannon's MTV improv comedy series Wild' n' Out.

Lolo Wood has also been a co-host on Ridiculousness since Chanel West Coast left the show in late 2023 to pursue other creative projects.

Lolo Wood and her son, Zydn. Photo: @lolowood_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Relationship between Lolo Wood and OBJ

According to Life and Style Magazine, Lolo Wood and Odell Beckham Jr. went public with their relationship in an Instagram post in November 2019 to mark his 27th birthday. The love birds went strong into the new year as they marked their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, in February 2020.

In the heat of the pandemic, the couple also quarantined in OBJ's mansion in Los Angeles. In the process, Odell Beckham's girlfriend became pregnant in 2021 and shared photos of their maternity shoot in November 2021. Their baby, Zydn, came on 17 February 2022. In a post shared on Instagram, OBJ reportedly said:

The biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran through me. A moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born and at that moment I knew my life changed for the better. Lauren Wood, you changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all.

Is Lolo Wood together with OBJ?

Wood and the hot football player have separated after almost four years of relationship. According to People, Lolo said:

Odell's life is pretty chaotic, and so is mine. We just roll with the punches. We can adapt. I feel like it strengthens our bond, despite harbored emotions or wrongs done to each other that every relationship goes through. It's all part of the journey.

Zydn, Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood at the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Lolo Wood's net worth

According to Buzz Nigeria and Naija News, the social media celebrity is worth between $1 and $5 million. She amassed her fortune through social media engagements, brand endorsements, and fitness modelling.

Frequently asked questions

Since OBJ's ex-girlfriend shot into the limelight, fans have asked several questions about her life and career. Below are some of the questions and the best answers:

What is Lolo Wood's ethnicity? She is of mixed ethnicity.

She is of mixed ethnicity. Who are Lauren Wood's sisters? Her sisters are Ashley and Maleah.

Her sisters are Ashley and Maleah. How old is Lolo Woods? She is 31 years old, having been born on 13 March 1993.

She is 31 years old, having been born on 13 March 1993. What is Lolo Wood famous for? She is famous as an Instagram model and Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex-partner.

She is famous as an Instagram model and Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex-partner. Was Lauren Wood in the military? She is not in the US military and has not served there before. Lauren Wood is a different person who serves in the US Air Force as a pilot trainee.

She is not in the US military and has not served there before. Lauren Wood is a different person who serves in the US Air Force as a pilot trainee. What nationality is Lauren Wood? The TV personality and model is a United States national.

Lolo Wood's height, stunning looks, and charming personality have contributed to her rise as a social media sensation. Her unique physical attributes, dedication, and persistence have helped her build a loyal following. She has also established herself as a recognisable modelling and influencer marketing figure.

