Billy Carson's net worth: How rich is the CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge Inc?

As the CEO of 4BiddenKnowledge Inc., Billy Carson's net worth is in the millions. He has built a reputation for innovative thinking, business acumen, and long-lasting financial success. He uses every opportunity to motivate fans to become financially buoyant, too.

The key to making money is to find a need and fill it, so you want to do that but within your passion.

Key takeaways

Billy Carson is an American actor , producer, TV/podcast host, artist, author, and business guru.

, producer, TV/podcast host, artist, author, and business guru. He co-founded the United Family of Anomaly Hunters (UFAH).

the United Family of Anomaly Hunters (UFAH). Billy is the CEO of First Class Space Agency , based in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

, based in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He is one of the best-selling American authors.

Profile summary

Full name Billy Camrick Carson II Gender Male Date of birth 4 September 1971 Age 53 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (166 cm) Weight 56 kg (124 lbs) Marital status Married Spouse Elisabeth Hoekstra University/college MIT Sloan School of Management, Harvard University Profession Actor, producer, author, artist Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

What is Billy Carson's net worth?

According to Impact Wealth and Editorialge, Billy Carson's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $6 million. In a 2022 episode of 4biddenknowledge, he said:

Every single month I'm spending between three and four hundred thousand dollars on cards, whether it's for business or whatever. How I manage it is really ingenious, and that's what I want to start teaching people.

How did Billy Carson become rich?

Billy started his first business selling toys at age 7. He also worked as a newspaper boy for Miami News at age 12. By 14, he had already started investing in electronics and selling digital car stereos.

At 16, he earned more than his parents and had his marketing company. At the same age, he had two cars and an apartment. He makes millions as an actor, TV producer, host, artist, author and entrepreneur. Below is a breakdown of his sources of wealth.

Book sales

He is a prolific author with a string of best-selling books on Amazon and other platforms that have contributed significantly to his wealth. Some of Billy Carson's books as contained on his official website are:

The Compendium of the Emerald Tablets

Woke Doesn't Mean Broke

The Epic of Humanity

Acting/producing career

Billy is a successful actor, host, and producer appearing in movies and TV shows. He is the co-host of Bio-Hack Your Best Life and an expert host on 4biddenknowledge TV.

The writer has appeared on various TV channels, like History Channel, Discovery Channel, and Gaia TV. As per his IMDb page, Billy Carson's movies and TV shows include:

Code 12

Deep Space

Ancient Civilisations

Chronicles of the Anunnaki

UFOs: The Lost Evidence

Philanthropy

Billy is a philanthropist. He receives donations to support his charity work. He has donated over $25,000 to the YMCA in Weston, Florida, to establish a multi-sports complex. Per Forbes India, he also provided over $12 million in scholarships for high school athletes.

Investments and entrepreneurial ventures

Carson has invested in and founded several companies, like Zenforce Media and Pantheon Elite Records. His record label has five artists. He is also the CEO of First Class Space Agency. The space exploration company works on developing alternative propulsion systems and zero-point.

In 2012, he established 4BiddenKnowledge TV. Billy Carson's podcast discusses spirituality, science, and personal development. It is also a streaming TV channel on platforms like Apple TV, Amazon, and Samsung TV.

How much is 4biddenknowledge worth?

The company had a pre-money valuation of $55 million in 2024. Billy revealed this in November 2024 via an Instagram video. He said:

Well, our most recent audit has been completed, and our pre-money valuation is $55 million, and share prices have gone up again.

Who is Billy Carson?

Billy Camrick Carson II, born on 4 September 1971, in New York, is a renowned entrepreneur, best-selling author, actor, and TV producer. He was raised in a low-income household in Miami, Florida, and faced financial struggles and bullying in school.

Does Billy Carson have a degree?

Billy Carson's credentials include a Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT Sloan School of Management). Per his LinkedIn profile, he attended MIT from 2017 to 2018.

In 2021, Billy Carson's educational status was crowned with a certificate in Ancient Studies/Civilisation from Harvard University.

Who is Billy Carson's wife?

He is married to Elisabeth Hoekstra, a writer and producer. Per her IMDb page, she has written and produced movies like Avatar (2016) and Over Matter with Nikki Sheppard (2022). The duo has kids, but the exact number is unknown.

Besides being his wife, Elisabeth is Billy's business partner, co-host, and guide. On 14 February 2025, he posted on Instagram with the caption:

Happy Birthday/Happy Valentine's to my beautiful wife, best friend, and business partner. Thank you for allowing me to share my life with you. I fight for you and you fight for me. We got each other. I love you!

Where does Billy Carson live?

He lives in California with his family. Aside from having a luxurious house, he has expensive cars, including a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost.

Billy Carson's net worth was built on dedication and determination. Through 4biddenknowledge, Inc., he uses his experiences to help others succeed.

