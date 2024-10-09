Best thriller books of all time: Perfect picks for tension seekers

Do you crave stories that keep you on edge, wondering what is next? The best thriller books of all time offer gripping plots, unexpected twists, and unforgettable narratives that will leave you breathless. Ideal for tension seekers, these thrilling tales deliver the suspense and surprises that make for an exhilarating reading experience.

The thriller genre has long intrigued readers, peaking with psychological, crime, and suspense stories. Since the late 19th century, these novels have captivated audiences with gripping plots and complex characters. Many have also been adapted into TV shows, films, and series.

What are the best thriller books of all time?

They include several titles that have captivated readers with suspense, unexpected twists, and unforgettable plots. Famous people such as Gillian Flynn, Stephen King, and Tana French have contributed to the genre's appeal and addictive nature.

In a 2023 interview reported by The Everygirl, New York Times bestselling author Stacy Willingham, known for A Flicker in the Dark, explained why thrillers are so compelling:

People are curious about what we can't understand, so if there's a particularly baffling true crime case or twisty thriller that keeps us guessing, we can't get enough of it. It almost feels like you're an active participant in the story, trying to solve some big riddle alongside the characters themselves, as opposed to just a passive consumer of it.

The list below is ranked in no particular order, but it was prepared based on recommendations from leading online bookstores, including Goodreads, Amazon and Time Magazine. Here is a list of the top 10 best thriller novels of all time:

S/N Title Author Year of publication 1 Gone Girl Gillian Flynn 2012 2 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Stieg Larsson 2005 3 The Shining Stephen King 1977 4 The Silence of the Lambs Thomas Harris 1988 5 Psycho Robert Bloch 1959 6 The Girl on the Train Paula Hawkins 2015 7 Sharp Objects Gillian Flynn 2006 8 The Spy Who Came in from the Cold John le Carré 1963 9 In the Woods Tana French 2007 10 The Talented Mr. Ripley Patricia Highsmith 1955

1. Gone Girl

Author : Gillian Flynn

: Gillian Flynn Date of publication : 24 May 2012

: 24 May 2012 Publisher : Crown Publishing Group

: Crown Publishing Group Genres: Novel, thriller, fiction, mystery, suspense

It is a psychological thriller about Amy Dunne's sudden disappearance. It leads to dark revelations about her husband, Nick, and their toxic marriage.

2. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Author : Stieg Larsson

: Stieg Larsson Date of publication : August 2005

: August 2005 Publisher : Norstedts Förlag

: Norstedts Förlag Genres: Thriller, crime fiction, mystery, suspense

This mystery-thriller features journalist Mikael Blomkvist and hacker Lisbeth Salander. The duo unravels a wealthy family's decades-old secrets involving corruption, power, and violence.

3. The Shining

Author : Stephen King

: Stephen King Date of publication : 28 January 1977

: 28 January 1977 Publisher : Doubleday

: Doubleday Genres: Novel, horror fiction, gothic fiction, supernatural fiction

It is a horror thriller where Jack Torrance, a writer and recovering alcoholic, descends into madness. This happened while being isolated at the haunted Overlook Hotel with his family.

4. The Silence of the Lambs

Author : Thomas Harris

: Thomas Harris Date of publication : 19 May 1988

: 19 May 1988 Publisher : St. Martin's Press

: St. Martin's Press Genres: Novel, thriller, horror fiction, mystery

FBI trainee Clarice Starling hunts a serial killer with the help of imprisoned cannibalistic psychiatrist Hannibal Lecter. This blends psychological and crime thriller elements.

5. Psycho

Author : Robert Bloch

: Robert Bloch Date of publication : 10 April 1959

: 10 April 1959 Publisher : Simon & Schuster

: Simon & Schuster Genres: Horror, thriller

This psychological horror-thriller features Norman Bates, a disturbed motel owner with a twisted relationship with his mother. It also explains the dark events that ensue for his guests.

6. The Girl on the Train

Author : Paula Hawkins

: Paula Hawkins Date of publication : January 2015

: January 2015 Publisher : Riverhead (US), Doubleday (UK)

: Riverhead (US), Doubleday (UK) Genres: Novel, thriller, suspense, mystery, psychological fiction

In this psychological thriller, Rachel Watson becomes involved in a missing person's case. This came after witnessing something strange on her daily train ride.

7. Sharp Objects

Author : Gillian Flynn

: Gillian Flynn Date of publication : 26 September 2006

: 26 September 2006 Publisher : Shaye Areheart Books

: Shaye Areheart Books Genres: Novel, thriller, fiction, mystery, suspense, psychological thriller, Southern Gothic

It is a psychological thriller in which journalist Camille Preaker returns to her hometown to cover tragic lost lives. In the process, she is confronted with her traumatic past.

8. The Spy Who Came in from the Cold

Author : John le Carré

: John le Carré Date of publication : September 1963

: September 1963 Publisher : Victor Gollancz & Pan

: Victor Gollancz & Pan Genres: Thriller, spy novel

This book is a Cold War espionage thriller about Alec Leamas. Alec, a jaded British spy, infiltrates the East German intelligence amid betrayal and moral complexity.

9. In the Woods

Author : Tana French

: Tana French Date of publication : 30 January 2007

: 30 January 2007 Publisher : Penguin

: Penguin Genres: Novel, mystery, thriller, suspense, psychological fiction

In the Woods is a psychological mystery-thriller where detective Rob Ryan gets haunted by a childhood trauma. He investigates a murder with eerie parallels to his past.

10. The Talented Mr. Ripley

Author : Patricia Highsmith

: Patricia Highsmith Date of publication : 30 November 1955

: 30 November 1955 Publisher : W.W. Norton & Company

: W.W. Norton & Company Genres: Psychological thriller, crime novel

This psychological crime thriller follows Tom Ripley. The charming yet morally bankrupt individual who will stop at nothing, including murder, to assume the life of a wealthy friend.

What is the most suspenseful book ever written?

Determining the best suspense novels of all time often leads to titles like The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins, one of the richest authors of all time. According to Amazon, the Girl on the Train has sold over 23 million copies.

Timeless works like The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins and contemporary titles such as The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides and Behind Closed Doors by B.A. Paris also creates an engaging atmosphere of suspense.

What is the best crime thriller book?

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie (1939) arguably takes the spot, having sold over 100 million copies according to the Alley Theatre. It is recognised as one of the best mystery thriller books and ranks as the sixth best-selling title by Publications International. Other notable crime thrillers include:

S/N Title Author Year of publication 1 The Godfather Mario Puzo 1969 2 The Name of the Rose Umberto Eco 1980 3 The Da Vinci Code Dan Brown 2003 4 The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes Arthur Conan Doyle 1892 5 Rebecca Daphne du Maurier 1938

Who is the king of thrillers?

Stephen King is widely regarded as the king of thrillers. According to Forbes, he has written over 60 novels and sold more than 350 million copies. He has made immense contributions to the genre, particularly in psychological horror and suspense.

In honour of his work, author Suzan Wilson celebrates his legacy in Stephen King: King of Thrillers and Horror. His books frequently appear in discussions of good thriller books and top recommendations.

FAQS

The best suspense books and thrillers have many readers eager to discover the top titles. Here are some other questions related to the genre, along with the best answers:

What are psychological thriller books? They explore complex mental states, blending suspense, mystery, and emotional turmoil to create gripping narratives.

They explore complex mental states, blending suspense, mystery, and emotional turmoil to create gripping narratives. What is the scariest book ever written? While many titles contest, It by Stephen King and The Exorcist by William Peter Blatty remain top contenders for scariest.

While many titles contest, by Stephen King and by William Peter Blatty remain top contenders for scariest. What is the best horror book to read? Stephen King's The Shining offers a masterful mix of psychological horror and terror, making it a top recommendation.

Stephen King's offers a masterful mix of psychological horror and terror, making it a top recommendation. What is the most terrifying book ever? Many consider Stephen King's Pet Sematary the most terrifying book, with its disturbing exploration of death and resurrection.

Many consider Stephen King's the most terrifying book, with its disturbing exploration of death and resurrection. What is the most popular thriller novel? Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn remains one of the most popular thriller novels, known for its shocking twists and suspenseful plot.

by Gillian Flynn remains one of the most popular thriller novels, known for its shocking twists and suspenseful plot. What is the world's best-selling mystery novel? With over 100 million copies sold, And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie is the best-selling mystery novel worldwide.

With over 100 million copies sold, by Agatha Christie is the best-selling mystery novel worldwide. What is the most mysterious book in the world to read? TheVoynich Manuscript , a fifteenth-century codex, is often hailed as the world's most mysterious book, written in an undecipherable language.

, a fifteenth-century codex, is often hailed as the world's most mysterious book, written in an undecipherable language. What is the best thriller novel of all time? Psycho and The Shining are books that come to mind.

While the best thriller books are a matter of personal preference, they offer a perfect escape into worlds filled with mystery and suspense. Whether you prefer psychological depths or classic crime stories, the genre continues to evolve, promising new titles that will keep readers captivated for years.

Source: Briefly News