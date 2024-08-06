Who is Johnny Joey Jones? His bio, Fox News, salary, wife, children, and more

Johnny Joey Jones, also known as Triple J, is a former Marine Corps bomb technician currently working with Fox News as a contributor. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan before he encountered a life-changing situation during deployment.

Johnny Joey Jones during an interview at 'Outnumbered' at Fox News Studios on June 27, 2023, in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski (modified by author)

Johnny Joey Jones was just 23 years old when he was forced to say goodbye to his military career. After losing both his legs, he dedicated his life to helping veterans and their families alongside his wife, Meg Garrison, who has been instrumental in his recovery journey.

Johnny Joey Jones' profile summary

Full name Johnny Joey Jones Nickname Triple J Date of birth July 21, 1986 Age 38 years old in 2024 Birth sign Cancer Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia Current residence Newman, Georgia Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Meg Garrison Jones (2012 to date) Children Four Education Southeast Whitfield High School, Georgetown University (BA) Profession Former Marine, author, TV personality, motivational speaker Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Johnny Joey Jones' age

The Marine veteran is 38 years old as of 2024. He was born on July 21, 1986, in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, and grew up in Dalton.

Johnny Joey Jones' military career

Johnny Joey Jones had a notable military career in the US Marine Corps. He enlisted in 2005 after high school and served for around eight years.

During his service, Triple J worked as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician, specializing in disarming and disposing of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Jones was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Unfortunately, his Marine career was cut short in 2010 due to a traumatic injury in Afghanistan.

Top 5 facts about veteran Johnny Joey Jones. Photo: @johnny_joey on Instagram (modified by author)

What happened to Joey Jones?

On August 6, 2010, during a mission in Afghanistan's Helmand Province, Johnny stepped on an IED while clearing a bazaar, triggering a massive explosion. His team had already defused 40 bombs in five days.

The explosion resulted in the loss of both his legs above the knee and injuries to his wrists and right forearm. His teammate, Corporal Daniel Greer, who was with him at the time, did not survive the blast.

Jones underwent multiple surgeries and extensive physical therapy. He has since been fitted with prosthetic legs. He usually refers to August 6 as his 'Alive Day' to celebrate the day he survived.

Johnny Joey Jones' on Fox News

Joey has built a successful career in media as a contributor for Fox News since 2019. He provides military analysis across various Fox News Media platforms, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and Fox Nation. He also hosts Fox Nation Outdoors on the network's digital streaming service, Fox Nation, and the Proud American podcast on Fox News Audio.

Triple J during a previous hunting adventure (R). Photo: @johnny_joey (modified by author)

Johnny Joey Jones' book

The Fox News contributor is now a New York best-selling author. He has written a book titled Unbroken Bonds of Battle: A Modern Warriors Book of Heroism, Patriotism, and Friendship. It was published on June 27, 2023. The book shares inspiring stories of military veterans and the strong bonds they form through shared hardships and experiences.

Johnny Joey Jones' net worth

Joey's exact net worth is unknown but various sources estimate it to be between $3 million and $6 million, including Market Realist and Networth Mirror. Johnny Joey Jones' Fox News salary is estimated to be between $100,000 and $300,000 per year, according to Equity Atlas.

Did Johnny Joey Jones go to college?

Jones enrolled at Georgetown University after being discharged from the Marine Corps in 2012. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in liberal studies, focusing on social public policy. For his high school education, he studied at Southeast Whitfield High School.

Johnny Joey Jones during a visit to Chive HQ in June 2021. Photo: @johnny_joey (modified by author)

Johnny Joey Jones' work with veterans

Johnny has dedicated much of his post-military career to advocating for veterans. His efforts have led to significant legislative improvements and policy changes within the Department of Veterans Affairs to better support military members and veterans.

Jones has also worked with various organizations to support veterans and their families. He served as the CEO of Boot Campaign, a national nonprofit organization that raises funds for veterans. He also helped develop and pilot a Warrior Week military transition program at Camp Southern Ground, a facility founded by singer Zac Brown.

Is Joey Jones married?

The Fox News contributor is currently in his second marriage. Joey Jones' second wife is Meg Garrison Jones, a programs director at the Boot Campaign. She comes from a military family; her grandfather was a World War II veteran, and her father served as a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War.

The couple met in high school at Southeast High School in Dalton. After graduation, Meg went to college at Dalton State College to earn a bachelor's degree in early childhood while Joey enlisted in the Marine.

They reconnected in 2010 after Joey's injury in Afghanistan. Meg helped him through his recovery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. In the process, they started dating and later tied the knot on September 30, 2012.

Meg Garrison (L) has been married to Triple J since 2012. Photo: @johnny_joey (modified by author)

Who was Joey Jones' first wife?

Little is known about Johnny's first marriage. He was married to a woman called Elise Jones, but there is limited public information about her personal life.

Johnny Joey Jones' children

The former Marine is a doting father of four. His firstborn is son Joseph Jones, who was born from his other relationship. He shares two daughters with his Meg Garrison and is also dad to Meg's daughter from her previous relationship.

Where does Joey Jones live?

Johnny currently resides in Newman, Georgia, where he owns a 40-acre farm and cares for Tennessee fainting goats and miniature jackasses. His house was upgraded into a smart home by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help him live more independently. While talking about why he chose to live on a farm, he said,

To have days that wear you out, to bleed for something you love. I need a place where we have to work a little bit, even if it's just for other animals. I think it's primal and necessary for a balanced soul. I think God put us here with a pretty easy ecosystem, and we've worked very hard to screw it up.

Triple J during the filming of Season 2 of Fox Nation Outdoors (R). Photo: @johnny_joey (modified by author)

Johnny Joey Jones continues to be a prominent voice for veterans. Beyond his professional endeavours, he is a devoted family man to his wife Meg and their blended family of four kids.

