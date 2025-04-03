Disney Plus has announced a brand new slate of shows for Mzansi audiences

Briefly News attended a media briefing where Disney presented trailers of exclusive upcoming releases

Speaking at the event, Disney Africa vice president Christine Service, promised fans many long nights of TV show-bingeing

So, you’re on the hunt for new kicks. Are you drawn to the pair that screams, "Look at me, I’m a walking neon explosion!"? Or do you lean towards the sleek, understated ones that quietly say, "I’m cool, but I also pay tax"? Maybe you’re just a loyal fan of that swoosh or those stripes because, well, branding has its magic. But wait, what if I told you the craziest drama in sneaker history has nothing to do with laces or soles but everything to do with… family drama?

Disney Plus has announced that they have an impressive new lineup of shows. Image: Getty Images and Original

Source: UGC

Here comes the plot twist: Adidas and Puma, two giants in the sneaker world, weren’t just competitors; they were brothers. Yep, you heard that right. The Dassler siblings, Adolf (Adi) and Rudolf, kicked off their shoe empire in their mom’s laundry room… until a World War turned their brotherly bond into a fiery feud. Think of it as Shaka Illembe meets Mean Girls, but with more ankle support and fewer spears.

Now, enter Disney+’s new docu-series, “Sneaker Wars: Adidas vs. Puma” (brought to you by none other than David Beckham’s Studio 99, because even football royalty loves a good story). This isn’t just about shoes; it’s a sibling rivalry so fierce that it split a hometown into two factions: Team Adi and Team Rudi.

Hooked? Same here.

Disney hosts exclusive viewing session

This is just one of the many shows that Disney gave a sneak peak of at a recent media “Breakfast and Binge” event held by Disney in Johannesburg on Wednesday, 2 April 2025.

Disney shared exclusive teasers of new shows at a Johannesburg media event. Image: Original

Source: Original

Briefly News made a grand entrance at the event (fork in hand) and can confirm: Disney’s upcoming lineup of shows and movies is like a cinematic buffet. Craving educational documentaries? Help yourself. In the mood for cheeky comedies? Dig right in. Feeling brave enough for unnerving horrors? You might want to skip the chili chutney for that one.

Lebo M’s talent shines in Mufasa

Another delight on the menu is Mufasa: The Lion King. Now this movie has all the hype - from the dreamy eyes of lead actor Aaron Pierre, to Beyoncé’s daughter’s acting debut and all the way through to the talent of our very own Lebo M.

Briefly News had previously reported that Lebo M was returning to The Lion King magic. The renowned musician and composer was invited to be part of the music team for Disney’s new iteration of the iconic Lion King story.

Lebo M provided music and performance on ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, with Lin Manuel Miranda writing the songs for the film.

Disney Africa shares message: Get ready to binge!

Vice President of Disney Africa, Christine Service, said that audiences will be spoilt for choice and that there’s something for everyone to watch, under the company’s six brands: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star.

Now, there was a show that was teased that we can’t talk about. Believe, Briefly News will give you all the updates as soon as it drops, for now, all we can say is:

Wakanda Forever.

3 creepy but lovable Disney characters

Meanwhile Briefly News previously explored some of the more creepy but lovable characters at the House of Mouse.

1. Ursula - The little mermaid

Ursula is often considered one of the creepiest cartoon characters from The Little Mermaid. She has white hair, grey eyes, and red lips. Ursula's deep voice, dramatic makeup, and imposing presence make her one of Disney’s most memorable villains.

2. Mother Gothel - Tangled

Mother Gothel is a fictional character in the Walt Disney Pictures animated film Tangled. She is portrayed as a beautiful lady who turns into a wicked old woman. She has dry grey hair and saggy skin with several wrinkles and spots. Gothel is deeply vain and obsessed with staying young, which drives her to imprison Rapunzel in a tower for years.

3. Grumpy - Snow White

Grumpy is one of the titular seven dwarfs in Disney's 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Grumpy is best known for his scowling face and ill-tempered attitude. He initially comes off as the least friendly of the dwarfs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News