A school sports trip turned into heartbreak for a Northern Cape community after a fatal crash left educators and families devastated

Emergency services rushed to the scene as concerns grew over the condition of several adults who were seriously injured in the collision

Messages of support and prayers poured in from South Africans as a local school grappled with grief following the tragedy

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Laerskool Kathu in the Northern Cape has been plunged into mourning after a tragic bus accident on Saturday, 13 June 2026, claimed the life of a teacher.

A bus accident claimed the life of a Laerskool Kathu teacher on Saturday.Image: Kathu huise

Source: Facebook

It was reported that the bus was on its way to fellow school Seodin Primary for rugby and netball finals in the Van Druten League when tragedy struck early on Saturday morning. One teacher tragically lost his life, while four other people were seriously injured. The learners who were travelling on the bus were unharmed.

According to reports by Maroela Media, the school bus collided with a truck on the N14 just outside Kuruman in the Northern Cape. The sports day was cancelled, and counselling was immediately offered to the learners, teachers and staff members involved in the accident. Warrant Officer Molefi Shemane said the accident occurred 10km outside of Kuruman, and its cause is being investigated.

Laerskool Kathu releases statement

The school shared an update on Facebook regarding the accident:

Laerskool Kathu Primary Amptelik:

"There was a serious accident involving one of our large buses earlier this morning on our way to Kuruman. Our learners were unharmed.

"Please keep our teachers, children and parents in your prayers."

As seen in the post below.

Department of Education confirms fatal school bus crash

The Northern Cape Department of Education released a statement on Saturday confirming the accident.

"The Northern Cape Department of Education is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of an educator from Kathu Primary School following a bus accident that occurred this morning.

"A total of 44 learners and 10 educators were travelling to Seodin Primary School to participate in a sports day when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident at approximately 07:20.

"Sadly, one educator succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident. Another educator was airlifted to Bloemfontein for urgent medical treatment, while three others were transported to Kimberley. Their conditions remain critical. The learners sustained minor injuries and received the necessary medical attention.

See the post below on Facebook.

"As a result of the incident, the scheduled sports day was cancelled. Immediate psychosocial support and counselling were provided to the affected learners and educators. In addition, a counselling session has been arranged for Monday, 15 June 2026, at Kathu Primary School to support the school community during this difficult time.

"The District Office is working closely with the school and affected families to provide the necessary support and assistance. The Department extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and learners affected by this tragic loss. We also wish all those who were injured a full and speedy recovery."

A bus accident 10km outside Kuruman killed a teacher and left 4 people injured on Saturday. Image: Kathu huise

Source: Facebook

Tragedy has struck schools around South Africa in recent weeks, with an Mpumalanga school losing a promising netball star, Promise Sithole. Also, Inanda Seminary mourned the sudden passing of a rising sports star, Andile Mabaso. May their souls rest in peace.

Pongola Akademie schoolboy star injured

Briefly News previously reported that heartbreaking news emerged from Pongola Akademie in KwaZulu-Natal, after a promising young schoolboy rugby star, Jayden Duvenhage, suffered a major setback in his sporting career.

Source: Briefly News