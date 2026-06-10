Police took two men in for questioning after skeletal remains were found inside bin bags at an illegal dumping site in KwaZulu-Natal

A private driver, who was seen dumping the bags at the site, spoke to the police and media about why he left the bags at the dumpsite

The grisly discovery of the bones inside the bags was made by waste pickers, who alerted the authorities afterwards

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda spoke to Briefly News about the latest developments in the investigation

Police released two men on warning after bones were found dumped at an illegal site, south of Durban. Image: @DasenThathiah

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The two men taken in for questioning after the discovery of skeletal remains at an illegal dumping site have been released on warning.

The individuals, who are from a private ceremony, were taken in for questioning after the grim discovery at an illegal dumping site along the roadside in the eZimbokodweni and KwaMakhutha areas.

The skeletal remains, which were in rubbish bags, were discovered by waste pickers on Tuesday morning, 9 June 2026. The local councillor, induna and police were alerted, and the bags were collected to determine whether the remains were human.

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Two individuals were questioned about the remains

After a driver admitted to dumping the bags there, under the instruction of a receptionist at the cemetery, police took in two men from the cemetery for questioning. a

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed that the men were released on warning pending further investigations.

The men were questioned as the remains are believed to have been removed from the cemetery to make way for new burial space.

“A case of violation of the graves has been opened for investigation,” Colonel Netshiunda said.

Forensics will be done to determine if the bones that were dumped are human. Image: Christian Velcich

Source: Getty Images

Driver admits to dumping the bags

Shortly after the discovery was made at the illegal dumpsite near Isipingo, south of Durban, a private driver spoke to police and the media about the incident.

Fikani Vezi confirmed that he dumped the bags at the site, explaining that he was paid by the receptionist to transport workers in a bakkie and dispose of several bags of rubbish.

He said that he asked where he should dump it, and after being told by the receptionist that she did not know where it usually was taken, he went to the Isipingo waste management. When they refused to let him dump there and directed that he go to a landfill site in Illovo, he opted to dump it in eZimbokodweni, which was closer to home.

Vezi explained that he later got a call from a friend who informed him that he had disposed of human bones in the area.

He maintained that he didn’t know what was in the bags and was told that it was rubbish by the cemetery receptionist.

Stories of people arrested for possession of human body parts

Briefly News reported that there have been numerous cases in South Africa where people were arrested with human organs or body parts.

In April 2023, an Eastern Cape man was arrested after trying to sell a severed male appendage at a shopping centre.

On 3 August 2025, a traditional healer was arrested after police discovered he was in possession of human heads.

On 8 August 2025, a Mozambican traditional healer was arrested with organs allegedly belonging to a woman killed in 2023.

Source: Briefly News