An Eastern Cape man has been arrested after trying to sell a severed male appendage at a Butterworth shopping

The man was charged with the unlawful possession of human flesh in the Eastern Cape Magistrate's Court

South African are floored by the bizzare case and have questioned what would possess someone to do such a thing

BUTTERWORTH - An Eastern Cape man has made South Africans question reality after he was caught trying to sell a male body part at a shopping mall in Butterworth.

The man was placed under citizen arrest when members of the public found him with the appendage while he was looking for a buyer on Thursday, 20 April.

Eastern Cape man appears in court after trying to sell male private part

The man appeared in the Eastern Cape Magistrate's Court on Monday, 24 April, to face a charge of unlawful possession of human tissue.

Police didn't waste time in finding out where the body part came from. A preliminary investigation revealed the appendage was removed from a 68-year-old man in the OR Tambo district. The victim was hospitalised following the dismemberment, The Citizen reported.

Police Spokesperson Majola Nkohli said the man will be transferred to Mthatha, where he will likely be charged with attempted murder.

Provincial Police Commissioner Nomthetheli Mene lauded the community for apprehending the suspect. Mene added that the Eastern Cape man's actions were despicable and cruel and called on justice to take its course, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans are shocked by Eastern Cape man who tried to sell male body part

South Africans are battling to wrap their heads around the Eastern Cape man who stole and tried to sell a male's private part.

Below are some comments:

Renet Damster asked:

"What is wrong with people?'

Benito Ncube said:

"I thought I had seen it all, now this. Yoh!"

Thuto Mëagan Chappies Jantjies claimed:

"Mzansi is becoming more and more like a movie. All the unthinkable things happens."

Mmaphefo Kgosi questioned:

"Yaa mang when his is still there? Kante what's happening in this country mara"

Kettie Lundu added:

"He knows some buyers for sure. How can he have that much confidence?"

Mulalo Tshiloz commnted:

"I give up."

