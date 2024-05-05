The African National Congress (ANC) has postponed Jacob Zuma's hearing over fears of security ahead of the national elections

The ANC has charged the former president with contravening the party's constitution for his embrace of the MK Party

Zuma was scheduled to appear before the party's disciplinary committee on Tuesday but will now face them at a later date

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. With degrees in Journalism and International Politics, she delved into the intricacies of political landscapes at The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Pillay has also completed a training course from Google News Initiative.

The ANC has raised security concerns and has postponed Jacob Zuma’s disciplinary hearing. Images: @Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress (ANC) has decided to postpone former president Jacob Zuma's disciplinary hearing.

Zuma hearing postponed

According to eNCA, the ruling party has cited security concerns and fears of potential violence ahead of the elections. The hearing, which was scheduled to take place before the party's national disciplinary committee, has been delayed following a request from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

The ANC had charged Zuma with contravening the party's constitution due to his association with the MK Party, which led to his suspension from the party earlier this year.

Mbalula expressed concerns over potential security risks that could escalate into violence surrounding the hearing.

Mzansi no surprised

South Africans are not shaken by the ruling party's decision, especially after previous unruly incidents linked to Zuma.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Toloko Makhoba shared:

"Zuma is bigger than ANC."

@Mahlatse Petrus Malongane commented:

"The division is showing inside the ANC; there are those who ask this question?"

@Bààs Dìbòòm van Tónder shared:

"The most vital thing South Africa needs right now are competent leaders."

@Paradoxe Delavie expressed:

"They are lying; they have realised they are making a mistake."

@RT Nojiyeza joked

"The most feared man in South Africa."

@Ntuthuko S Mlambo exclaimed:

"It was never a good idea."

South Africans remain sceptical about Jacob Zuma’s attendance

In a related story, Briefly News reported about South Africans who needed to be convinced that former ANC President Jacob Zuma would appear before the ruling party's national disciplinary committee.

Netizens remained sceptical despite the MK Party confirming their leader would be in Luthuli House on 7 May 2024.

The ruling party summoned Zuma before the NDC for allegedly breaching the ANC's constitution.

