Kaizer Chiefs announce the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu from SuperSport United for the 2025-26 season

The South African international joins a growing list of new signings under Nasreddine Nabi’s management this summer

The versatile midfielder, known for his strength as a defensive midfielder, is expected to be a valuable addition to Chiefs' midfield options

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu from Premier Soccer League rivals SuperSport United ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season.

The Soweto giants earlier confirmed the signing of Portuguese striker Flavio Silva from Asia and South African defender Nkanyiso Shinga from Portuguese club FC Alverca.

Ndlovu joins the list of players who joined Nasreddine Nabi's side this summer. He would be a good addition to Chiefs midfielder as he has the ability to play different positions with his strength being as a defensive midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs sign Ndlovu

Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their social media page to confirm the signing of Ndlovu from SuperSport United.

"Kaizer Chiefs’ blueprint for strengthening the squad ahead of the new 2025/26 season continues to take shape with the acquisition of Siphesihle Ndlovu," the club statement reads.

"Welcome to the Family!"

The South African international reportedly signed a three years contract with Amakhosi, and he is set to team up with the rest of the Soweto-based club's squad currently in Netherlands for their pre-season training.

The 28-year-old midfielder has featured in 229 matches in the South African top-flight league for three clubs Maritzburg United, Pirates and SuperSport, scoring 12 goals and registering 11 assists.

Reactions as Ndlovu joins Kaizer Chiefs from SuperSport

ThabangShibo said:

"We attack at dawn 🤾🏽‍♀️🤾🏽‍♀️"

SiweleleFanBase wrote:

"He is fineshed this one. You let go of Castillo for this average fraud.. Wow."

MokwadiMo shared:

"I know you could've preferred Mkhulise or Neo Maema. Ndlovu is on the same level with Sithebe."

advocate_figo responded:

"We are still drinking tea admin... Wa re jarha. 🙏😂 Welcome Mr Ndlovu. We look forward to see what you bring to our humble brand."

PulseOnX added:

"Let’s go Khosi. This is an excellent addition to our current squad. SD and Coach Nabi right now:"

BoetMuzzie reacted:

"The pain didn’t even knock just went straight to our neighbor who proudly announced a drunken master 🤣"

NtlokoAphelele commented:

"Welcome Ndlovu,We will support you…these plastic fans must understand stand that their duty is to support the Team.."

baltymatlala1 implied:

"Really don't understand the signing of this boy 😒 we sign anything that is available not quality mxm."

Goddard Ngobeni mentioned:

"Very smart recruitment. 👌 Kaizer Chiefs is now sorted in midfield. To be honest I am a proud Chiefs fan, as we have made many good signings. Cele and others were recruited in January and now we continue. Chest pains 2 our former bench warmer, Junior Khanye and his friends."

Source: Briefly News