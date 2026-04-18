Kaizer Chiefs’ momentum in the Betway Premiership was halted on Saturday night after they were held to a goalless draw by Polokwane City.

For the match, Chiefs made a couple of changes following their convincing victory over Magesi, with Given Msimango and Thabo Cele returning to the starting lineup. Inacio Miguel and Ndlovu were dropped to the bench, while Polokwane City kept the same XI that featured in their draw against Chippa United the previous weekend.

The visitors started brightly and controlled possession early on, showing attacking intent through Flavio da Silva and Glody Lilepo, both of whom tested the Polokwane defence with early efforts inside the opening quarter-hour at a lively Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Despite Chiefs’ early dominance, Polokwane City came close to breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute when Adrien Mutudza rose unmarked from a corner but narrowly missed the target with his header. Five minutes later, Brandon Petersen was forced into action, producing a strong save to deny Mokibelo Ramabu’s powerful attempt.

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As the game progressed, Amakhosi struggled to unlock a disciplined Polokwane backline that remained compact and well-organised, limiting clear chances and pushing the visitors into taking speculative shots from range.

Chiefs suffered a setback just before halftime when defender Aden McCarthy picked up an injury and had to be withdrawn. He was replaced by Inacio Miguel, who had recently completed a full 90 minutes in the win over Magesi.

Source: Briefly News