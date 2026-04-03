Kaizer Chiefs has suffered a major legal setback in their quest to sign a South African top talent from their Premier Soccer League rivals

The Glamour Boys had the Mzansi youngster training at Naturena, a situation that has now been rectified by the court

The Soweto-based club will have to wait till the end of the ongoing season before they can have the chance to have the player at their club

Kaizer Chiefs have suffered a major transfer blow as they had a disagreement involving player Emile Dortley, who was recently spotted training at Naturena.

Kaizer Chiefs hit with a major transfer blow concerning a top South African talent. Photo: Kaizer Motaung Jr

Source: Twitter

The issue has now been resolved after an independent panel ruled that the South African youngster must stay registered with Cape Town Spurs until the end of the 2025-26 ends

This outcome is being viewed as a milestone for clubs in the Western Cape, who have historically felt sidelined in similar cases. On this occasion, however, the ruling is being celebrated as a triumph for proper governance and the credibility of the SAFA Cape Town Regional League.

The issue started when Dortley requested to leave Spurs midway through the season. The club declined, pointing to regulations intended to preserve team cohesion and protect the integrity of the transfer system.

Tensions rose further when it emerged that the player had been training at Naturena with the Glamour Boys without the consent of his registered club.

Kaizer Chiefs suffer setback in court

A SAFA Western Cape-appointed independent panel concluded that Dortley remains contractually bound to Spurs for the duration of the season. The only way for him to depart earlier would be through a mutual termination agreement between both parties.

Given previous rulings that had not gone in their favour, Spurs approached the decision with tempered expectations. Nonetheless, the final verdict has been widely commended for strictly applying the rules.

A source familiar with the matter between Kaizer Chiefs, Dortley and Cape Town Spurs told KickOff that the panel’s reasoning was both sound and equitable.

“Allowing a player to train elsewhere without permission during an active season undermines the integrity of the competition,” the source noted. “Spurs were not being difficult—they were acting within their rights and in line with the regulations.”

Spurs secure an uncommon win over Chiefs

The Dispute Resolution Committee also made it clear that it lacks the authority to force a club to release a contracted player.

As such, a player must remain with their club until the end of their registration period unless both sides agree otherwise.

“This decision reinforces that SAFA’s rules are binding and not open to selective interpretation,” the source added. “For Spurs—well known for developing talent in the region—this serves as deserved recognition. More broadly, it’s a positive outcome for the integrity of the game.”

Emile is the younger brother of South African international and Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley, who is currently injured, with Khalil Ben Youssef recently giving an update about his injury.

Kaizer Chiefs' youngster joins Pirates

Briefly News also reported that a Kaizer Chiefs promising player nicknamed 'Messi' has left the club for the bitter rivals, Orlando Pirates.

The youngster was tipped to make it into Amakhosi's first team in the future, but he would now be playing for the Bucs.

Source: Briefly News